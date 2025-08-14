VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

The DFL Supercup features a clash between two massive German sides this weekend as VfB Stuttgart lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the MHP Arena on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players at their disposal and will need to be at their best this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Preview

VfB Stuttgart finished in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bologna last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, finished at the top of the league table last season and have been in excellent form in recent months. The Bavarian giants edged Grasshoppers to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against VfB Stuttgart and have won 39 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfB Stuttgart's 10 victories.

Bayern Munich have won each of their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin at the hands of PSG in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup last week.

VfB Stuttgart were on a winning run of five matches on the trot in all competitions before they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bologna in their previous game.

Bayern Munich have won their last two matches against VfB Stuttgart in all competitions and have scored a total of seven goals in these games.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on winning their first trophy of the new season. The Bavarians go into the season as favourites to win the league title and will look to make their mark this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-3 Bayern Munich

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

