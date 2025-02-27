VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as VfB Stuttgart take on Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the MHP Arena on Friday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Bavarian giants thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt by a comprehensive 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

VfB Stuttgart are currently in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against TSG Hoffenheim last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against VfB Stuttgart and have won 38 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfB Stuttgart's 10 victories.

Bayern Munich have secured a total of 70 victories in 111 matches against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga - the highest number of victories by a team against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

After a run of only three defeats in 31 matches at home in the Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart have lost each of their last two such games in the competition.

Bayern Munich have picked up 58 points from their 23 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their best such tally at this stage of the season in over seven years.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have been exceptional on the domestic front so far this season and will look to make the most of their form this week. The likes of Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies on Friday.

VfB Stuttgart can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a powerful opponent this week. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-3 Bayern Munich

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

