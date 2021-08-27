VfB Stuttgart vs SC Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

VfB Stuttgart will host high-flying SC Freiburg at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday and will hope to bounce back after a chastening defeat against RB Leipzig.

Leipzig made light work of Stuttgart’s defense on matchday two of the Bundesliga as Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side had no answer to their pressing and lost 4-0.

Freiburg, on the other hand, managed a shock result when they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at home.

Although Freiburg have started well, manager Christian Streich will hope for some consistency before the international break.

VfB Stuttgart vs Freiburg Head-to-head

Stuttgart have a head-to-head advantage over Freiburg, having won the fixture 21 times. Freiburg have won it 12 times, while five games have ended as draws.

Freiburg, however, won the last Bundesliga game between the two sides in January this year and will hope to muster a similar result come Saturday.

VfB Stuttgart form guide: W-L

Freiburg form guide: D-W

VfB Stuttgart vs Freiburg Team News

VfB Stuttgart

Matarazzo is still without several players, and Sasa Kalajdzic is the latest to join the long list of absentees.

The duo of Orel Mangala and Tanguy Coulibaly are not match fit yet, and their involvement could be decided based on how well they train.

Momo Cisse, Mohamed Sankoh, Chris Fuhrich, Naouirou Ahamada, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Lilian Egloff are still unavailable.

Injured: Momo Cisse, Mohamed Sankoh, Chris Fuhrich, Naouirou Ahamada, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Lilian Egloff, Sasa Kalajdzic

Doubtful: Orel Mangala, Tanguy Coulibaly

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Jonathan Schmid is out of this game due to a COVID-19 case in his home environment. Nils Petersen is a doubt for the game as he is not fully fit yet. Nishan Burkart is carrying a knock and is a doubt for this game.

Unavailable: Jonathan Schmid

Doubtful: Nils Petersen, Nishan Burkart

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart vs Freiburg Predicted Lineups

Stuttgart Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Florian Muller; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Roberto Massimo, Philipp Klement, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa; Philipp Forster, Daniel Didavi, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui

Freiburg Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Mark Flekken; Christian Günter, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Lukas Kubler; Vincenzo Grifo, Nicolas Höfler, Maximilian Eggestein, Roland Sallai; Lucas Höler, Woo-yeong Jeong

VfB Stuttgart vs Freiburg Prediction

Although Freiburg have been impressive of late, we expect Stuttgart to bounce back and take a point from the game.

Score prediction: Stuttgart 1-1 Freiburg

