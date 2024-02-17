VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as VfL Bochum lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Sunday.

VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich Preview

VfL Bochum are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Bavarian giants slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against VfL Bochum and have won 21 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Bochum's two victories.

Since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 2021, VfL Bochum have lost three of their last five matches in the competition and also lost the reverse fixture this season.

VfL Bochum have played out a total of 10 draws in the Bundesliga so far this season - more than any other team in the competition.

VfL Bochum have lost only one of their last 13 matches at home in the Bundesliga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-1 margin against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern Munich have failed to score in two of their last five Bundesliga games - as many such results as they had endured in the 153 league games preceding this run.

VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have lost their last two games in all competitions without scoring a single goal. The Bavarians will need to address their rut and cannot afford to slip up this weekend.

VfL Bochum have punched above their weight this season and have managed to step up to the plate in their own backyard. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: VfL Bochum 1-2 Bayern Munich

VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfL Bochum to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes