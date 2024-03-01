VfL Bochum vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as VfL Bochum lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important clash at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday.

VfL Bochum vs RB Leipzig Preview

VfL Bochum are currently in 15th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The hosts slumped to a damaging 5-2 defeat at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Bayern Munich last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

VfL Bochum vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have an excellent recent record against VfL Bochum and have won eight out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Bochum's one victory.

RB Leipzig have won only one of their last seven matches away from home in the Bundesliga, with their only such victory during this period coming against Borussia Dortmund.

After a run of six victories on the trot against VfL Bochum in all competitions, RB Leipzig are winless in their last two such games and have failed to find the back of the net in these matches.

VfL Bochum held their ground to secure a 0-0 stalemate in the reverse fixture in October last year and could avoid defeat in both their matches against RB Leipzig in a single Bundesliga campaign for the first time in their history.

VfL Bochum vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have flattered to deceive so far this season and will need to work hard to secure their place in the top four. The likes of Lois Openda and Xavi Simmons can be effective on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

VfL Bochum have managed to distance themselves from the relegation zone but have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfL Bochum 1-2 RB Leipzig

VfL Bochum vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lois Openda to score - Yes