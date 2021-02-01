VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Schalke 04 prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal Cup 2020-21

The DFB-Pokal features another round of intriguing of fixtures this week as VfL Wolfsburg take on FC Schalke 04 at the Volkswagen Arena on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will look to win this game.

FC Schalke have endured one of their worst Bundesliga campaigns in history and are rooted to the bottom of the league table. The Ruhr Valley outfit has picked up only one league victory this season and has plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, find themselves in the top four of the Bundesliga standings and have been formidable in recent weeks. Die Wolfe have won three league matches on the trot and hold the upper hand going into this game.

VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Schalke 04 Head-to-Head

FC Schalke have a historical advantage over VfL Wolfsburg and have won 13 matches out of a total of 33 games played between the two teams. VfL Wolfsburg have managed 10 victories against Schalke and will view this game as an opportunity to cut the deficit between the two teams.

The previous game between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for VfL Wolfsburg. FC Schalke 04 were dismal on the day and will need to take it up a notch this week.

VfL Wolfsburg form guide: W-W-W-D-D

FC Schalke 04 form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Paris Saint-Germain vs Nimes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Schalke 04 Team News

VfL Wolfsburg have a strong squad

VfL Wolfsburg

Marin Pongracic and William remain doubts ahead of the DFB-Pokal game this week for VfL Wolfsburg. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this match.

Injured: Jeffrey Bruma

Doubtful: William, Marin Pongracic

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Schalke are struggling at the moment

FC Schalke 04

Advertisement

Schalke are a club in crisis at the moment with Nabil Bentaleb and Vedad Ibisevic frozen out of the squad. Goncalo Paciencia, Kilian Ludewig, and Steven Skrzybski are currently injured and will not play a part in this game.

Injured: Goncalo Paciencia, Kilian Ludewig, Steven Skrzybski

Doubtful: Salif Sane, Klaas Jan Huntelaar

Suspended: None

Not Available: Nabil Bentaleb, Vedad Ibisevic

VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Schalke 04 Predicted XI

VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-5-1): Koen Casteels; Paulo Otavio, John Brooks, Maxence Lacroix, Kevin Mbabu; JYannick Gerhardt, Xaver Schlaeger, Maximilian Arnold, Renato Steffen, Ridle Baku; Wout Weghorst

We spoke to @Omarmascarell39 after his first goal for Schalke yesterday ⚽📰



Have a read ⤵️#S04 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) January 31, 2021

FC Schalke 04 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ralf Fahrmann; Sead Kolasinac, Matija Nastasic, Ludwig Augustinsson, Timo Becker; Omar Mascarell, Benjamin Stambouli; Amine Harit, Mark Uth, Alessandro Schopf; Matthew Hoppe

VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Schalke 04 Prediction

FC Schalke 04 have endured a miserable Bundesliga campaign so far and will view the DFB-Pokal as an opportunity to salvage the remainder of their season. VfL Wolfsburg are a formidable opponent, however, and will be in no mood to relent in this mid-week fixture.

VfL Wolfsburg have troubled some of the best teams in the Bundesliga this season and have an excellent squad. FC Schalke 04 have improved over the past month but are unlikely to trouble Die Wolfe in this match.

Advertisement

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 FC Schalke 04

Also Read: Leeds United vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21