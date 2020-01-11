Vidal will leave Barcelona on one condition, Xavi lined up as Valverde's replacement and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 11th January 2020

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST SHARE

Arturo Vidal's transfer to Inter Milan depends on Ernesto Valverde's future at the club.

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's Barcelona transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the La Liga leaders today.

Vidal to Inter only possible if Valverde is sacked

Arturo Vidal's future at the club is set to be directed by the fate of Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde, Mundo Deportivo reports.

If the manager is fired, which might just be a matter of time now, as widely reported in the Spanish media, Vidal is planning on capitalising in Inter Milan's interest in him, given that under Valverde he is not guaranteed first-team football.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta admitted on Thursday that signing the Barca midfielder this month is a goal for the Serie A club. He told reporters:

"Vidal? It is one of Inter's objectives. In this month, the most important things close at the end of January. We are working to raise the quality level of our group."

Barcelona offer Xavi two-and-a-half-year contract

Xavi

Barcelona are plotting a sensational move to bring back club legend Xavi in the role of first-team manager, as per AS. As per the report, the 39-year-old has been offered a two-and-a-half-year contract by the club hierarchy.

The Catalan giants have earmarked the Spaniard to take over from the under-fire Ernesto Valverde at the end of the season and held informal discussions with him on Friday in Doha, where Barcelona's sporting director, Eric Abidal, and CEO, Oscar Grau were said to be present.

Jose Mourinho wants Barcelona defender as his first signing at Tottenham

Nelson Semedo

Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing up a move for Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo this month as Jose Mourinho looks to improve his options in the position, as per the Express.

Semedo’s contract at the club runs until 2022 and an extension now seems unlikely for the 26-year-old, with the Blaugrana keen on selling the player. They want at least £40 million for the player they signed in 2017.

However, it is understood that Spurs do not think Barca's valuation of the defender is fair and are only willing to offer around £31 million.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog