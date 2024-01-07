Vietnam vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9th 2024

Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan play their final warm-up friendly before the AFC Asian Cup takes centre stage when they go head-to-head on Tuesday.

Stefan Tarkovic’s men, who have failed to win their last three matches, will look to find their feet and set the pace ahead of their Group F opener against Thailand on January 16.

Vietnam were last in action on November 21, when they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Iraq in their second game of the World Cup qualifiers.

Prior to that, Phillipe Troussier’s side snapped a run of three consecutive defeats with a 2-0 win over the Philippines in the Group F curtain-raiser of the World Cup qualifiers on November 16.

Vietnam, who are currently 94th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, have been drawn in Group D of the Asian Cup alongside Indonesia, Iraq and Japan.

Kyrgyzstan, on the other hand, kicked off the new year on Friday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Syria at the Shabab Al Ahli Stadium.

Tarkovic’s men have now failed to win their three friendly fixtures, losing successive matches against Uzbekistan and United Arab Emirates in the final week of December before Friday’s stalemate.

Kyrgyzstan have been drawn in Group F of the Asian Cup alongside Oman, Thailand and three-time champions Saudi Arabia.

Vietnam vs Kyrgyzstan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Vietnam have lost all but one of their last five outings across all competitions, with November’s 2-0 victory over the Philippines being the exception.

Kyrgyzstan are on a three-game winless run and have picked up just one victory in their last 12 matches across all competitions since June 2022.

Tarkovic’s men have failed to find the back of the net in four of their last five matches while conceding 11 goals since last September.

Vietnam vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction

Ahead of their Asian Cup opener, Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan will look to pick up a morale-boosting result in their final friendly outing.

We predict Tarkovic’s men will take the positives from their draw against Syria and claim a narrow win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Vietnam 0-1 Kyrgyzstan

Vietnam vs Kyrgyzstan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Kyrgyzstan to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Vietnam’s last five outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of Vietnam’s last eight matches)