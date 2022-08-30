Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2022-23

Viktoria Koln and Bayern Munich will square off at the RheinEnergieStadion in the DFB-Pokal first round on Wednesday.

This is one of the final two games in the first round of the German cup that will be played in midweek. Reigning champions RB Leipzig will play Teutonia Ottensen on Tuesday in the other.

Viktoria Koln, who play in the 3.Liga, played out a 1-1 draw against 1860 on Saturday. Bayern, meanwhile, dropped points for the first time this season when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern are the overwhelming favourites in this matchup but would do well to underestimate Koln.

Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

The two teams have met just once across competitions thus far. That meeting took place in the second-round of the 1980-81 DFB-Pokal, which Bayern won 3-1.

Viktoria Koln form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Bayern Munich form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich Team News

Viktoria Koln

Luca Marseiler, Andre Becker, and Jeremias Lorch are long-term absentees with ankle, knee and ligament injury respectively. Coach Olaf Janssen could field a near unchanged XI that featured in the league game at the weekend.

Injured: Luca Marseiler, Andre Becker, Jeremias Lorch

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka is sidelined with a knee injury, while Eric Choupo-Moting is tending a groin injury. Kingsley Coman is suspended because of his red card last season in the Bundesliga game against VfB Stuttgart.

Injured: Leon Goretzka, Eric Choupo-Moting

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kingsley Coman

Unavailable: None

Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich Predicted XIs

Viktoria Koln (4-2-3-1): Ben Alexander Voll; Patrick Koronkiewicz, Simon Stehle, Christoph Greger, Niklas May; Patrick Sontheimer, Hamza Saghiri; Marcel Risse, Jamil Siebert, Simon Handle; Robin Meissner

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Sven Ulreich; Alphonso Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer; Ryan Gravenberch, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Sadio Mane

Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed that there will be a few changes to the lineup for the Bavarians for this midweek clash. Nevertheless, anything but a Bayern win would be a huge surprise.

Bayern are record 20-time winners of the DFB-Pokal but have not won it in the last two years, so they will look to get their campaign underway with a bang.

Prediction: Viktoria Koln 1-3 Bayern Munich

