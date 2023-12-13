Viktoria Plzen vs Astana Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2023

Viktoria Plzen and Astana draw the curtains in Group C of the UEFA Europa Conference League when they square off at Doosan Arena on Thursday.

While the hosts boast a perfect record in the competition, Grigoriy Babayan’s men need all three points and favourable results in the other group fixture to book their spot in the knockout stages.

Viktoria Plzen turned in another performance of the highest quality as they cruised to an emphatic 5-0 victory over České Budějovice in the Czech top flight last Sunday.

Miroslav Koubek’s side have now won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Hradec Králové on November 25 being the exception.

Viktoria Plzen now turn their attention to the Conference League, where they have won all five matches so far to sit top of Group C ,with a healthy nine-point lead over second-placed Dinamo Zagreb.

On the other hand, Astana’s dreams of reaching the Conference League knockout stages suffered a huge blow last time out when they fell to a 2-0 loss against Dinamo Zagreb.

Prior to that, Babayan’s men were on a four-match unbeaten run in all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws in that time.

With four points from a possible 15, Astana are currently third in Group C but could rise into second place with all three points and the other group fixture ending in a stalemate.

Viktoria Plzen vs Astana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between Viktoria Plzen and Astana, with the Czech outfit claiming a 2-1 victory when they first squared off in October’s reverse fixture.

Koubek’s men are unbeaten in their last five matches, claiming four wins and one draw since a 4-1 loss against Slovacko on November 12.

Astana have lost just one of their last five away matches across all competitions while claiming two wins and two draws since the first week of October.

Viktoria Plzen have won 10 of their last 12 home matches and are the only side with a 100% record in the Conference League.

Viktoria Plzen vs Astana Prediction

Having already secured their spot in the knockout stages as Group C winners, Koubek could opt to rest some of his key players and name a shuffled XI on Thursday. Nonetheless, Viktoria Plzen should have too much quality for the visitors and we see this one ending in a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 1-1 Astana

Viktoria Plzen vs Astana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Astana’s last three matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the visitors’ last eight games)