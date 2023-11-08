Viktoria Plzen vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

Viktoria Plzeň will welcome Dinamo Zagreb to the Doosan Arena in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts have a 100% record in the competition and are at the top of the Group C table. The visitors have just one win in three games and are in second place in the group table.

The two teams met in the reverse fixture at the Stadion Maksimir in Croatia last month. Tomáš Chorý's 69th-minute goal from the penalty spot helped Viktoria register a 1-0 away win.

The hosts recorded a comeback 2-1 win over Slavia Praha in the Czech First League on Sunday and will look to continue that form in this match. The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games and were held to a 1-1 draw against Varazdin in the HNL on Sunday.

Viktoria Plzen vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off thrice in European competitions thus far. These meetings have produced conclusive results with two wins for the hosts and one game going the visitors' way.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 5-4 in three games in the Conference League. The hosts have the better defensive record, conceding three goals fewer (1).

Viktoria Plzen have suffered just one defeat at home in all competitions this season, recording eight wins in 11 games.

Dinamo Zagreb are unbeaten in three of their last four away games, scoring 13 times while conceding four goals.

Plzen are unbeaten at home in the Conference League, including qualifiers, recording six wins in seven games.

The visitors have failed to score in two of their last three games in the Conference League.

Zagreb are winless in away meetings against Czech teams in European competitions.

Viktoria Plzen vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

The hosts head into the match in good form, winning seven of their last 10 games. They have won eight of their last nine home matches and should have the upper hand in this match. They won their home meeting against the visitors in 2019 and will look to register another home win.

Plavi have won just one of their last eight away games in Europe, failing to score three times in that period while keeping just one clean sheet. After scoring five goals in their campaign opener, they have failed to score in their last two games in the competition.

Considering the home advantage for Plzen and the visitors' poor away record in European competitions, a narrow win looks to be on the cards for the hosts.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Viktoria Plzen vs Dinamo Zagreb Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Viktoria Plzen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Tomáš Chorý to score or assist any time - Yes