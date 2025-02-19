Viktoria Plzen vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

Viktoria Plzen and Ferencvaros return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they lock horns in the second leg of their knockout-stage playoff clash on Thursday. The Hungarian outfit, who have failed to win their three away matches this year, will journey to the Doosan Arena looking to snap this run and build on their first-leg victory.

Viktoria Plzen picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to Europa League action as they secured a 2-0 victory over Teplice in the Czech 1. Liga on Sunday.

Before that, Miroslav Koubek’s men suffered a blow in their quest for European glory as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Ferencvaros in Hungary last Thursday.

Viktoria Plzen will be backing themselves to turn the tie on its head and secure a place in the last 16 as they return to the Doosan Arena, where they are unbeaten in 16 of their 17 competitive matches this season.

Israeli midfielder Mohammad Abu Fani grabbed the headlines for Ferencvaros at the Groupama Arena as he netted the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute to hand them a first-leg advantage over Plzen.

Robbie Keane’s men had secured four wins and lost three of their seven Europa League group-stage games to finish 17th in the standings with 12 points from a possible 24.

Ferencvaros head into Thursday’s clash fresh off the back of a 2-0 defeat against Paksi in the Hungarian NB I, where they have picked up 36 points from 20 games to sit second in the table.

Viktoria Plzen vs Ferencvaros Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this future, with Viktoria Plzen and Ferencvaros claiming one win each from their previous three encounters.

Ferencvaros have failed to win seven of their last nine games across all competitions, losing four and claiming three draws since the turn of the year.

Viktoria Plzen are unbeaten in 16 of their 17 competitive home games this season, picking up 13 wins and three draws so far.

Ferencvaros have won just one of their most recent seven competitive away matches while losing four and claiming țwo draws since the start of December.

Viktoria Plzen vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Ferencvaros hold a narrow lead over Viktoria Plzen in the tie and we expect the Czech outfit to go all out in front of their home supporters on Thursday.

Koubek’s men have made the Doosan Arena a fortress this season and we are backing them to turn the tie on its head.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 2-0 Ferencvaros

Viktoria Plzen vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Viktoria Plzen to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Ferencvaros’ last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of the visitors’ last nine matches)

