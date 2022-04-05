Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting tips | 6th April 2022

Villarreal entertain Bayern Munich at El Madrigal in the first-leg quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts have made it to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 2009 and will be looking to make it count. They produced the shock of the season as they secured a 3-0 win at Juventus to complete a 4-1 win over the Italian giants in the previous round.

Bayern Munich earned their place in the last eight with a 8-2 win on aggregate over RB Salzburg. They thrashed the Austrian side 7-1 in the second leg round of 16 fixture. This is a record 20th appearance for the Bavarians in the quarter-finals.

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the third meeting between the two sides. Bayern Munich enjoy a 100% record against El Submarino Amarillo.

The visiting side are the top-scoring side in the competition with 30 goals in eight games while Villarreal have scored 16 goals so far.

The two sides were drawn together in Group A during the 2011-12 edition of the competition, with the hosts failing to score in their home game which ended in a 2-0 win for the visitors.

The Spanish side have struggled at home in the competition, earning just four points at the Madrigal, with one draw and one win in the group stage. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus in the home leg of their round-of-16 fixture.

Only Chelsea (4) and Liverpool (5) have scored more goals from set-pieces than Villarreal in the competition (3).

Bayern have scored just one goal from set-pieces but have scored three goals from the penalty spot, the most in the competition.

Bayern Munich are the best dribblers in the competition, averaging 16.3 dribbles per game while only Atletico Madrid have completed fewer dribbles (8 per game), than the hosts (8.3).

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Villarreal have suffered defeats in the two games since their memorable win at Juventus in the second leg of their round of 16 fixture and do not seem to be in good touch at the moment.

The visiting side, on the other hand, have gone undefeated in three Bundesliga games in that period. They have a draw and two wins to their name. They have scored four goals in two wins and will be looking to continue their goalscoring ways here.

There are no major injury concerns for either side, so we expect a strong starting XI to be fielded by both sides in this game. The game should make for an interesting watch, but the German giants bring too much to the table and should be able to secure a win.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-3 Bayern Munich

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score anytime - Yes (the Polish striker is the top scorer in the competition with 12 goals and bagged a hat-trick last time around).

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 Yellow cards (Bayern have 11 bookings in the competition, while Villarreal have 15 yellow cards in their eight games in the competition).

