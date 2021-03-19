Villarreal vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend with another set of matches as Villarreal take on Cadiz at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday. Villarreal have been excellent this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Cadiz have been impressive this season and find themselves in 14th place in the La Liga standings. The newly-promoted outfit will be intent on staying in the Spanish top-flight and will look to take something away from this fixture.

Villarreal have an outside chance of a top-four finish this season and cannot afford to lose this match. The Yellow Submarines arrested their slump by easing past Eibar last weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

#UEL | @R_Albiol believes the win over @dynamokyiven will help the team reach its goals this season.

Villarreal vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a good record against Cadiz and have won three out of six games played between the two sides. Cadiz have never defeated Villarreal in an official fixture and need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Villarreal missed several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical on Sunday.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-D-L

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-D-L

Villarreal vs Cadiz Team News

Villarreal have a depleted squad

Villarreal

Pau Torres and Vicente Iborra are nursing injuries at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Etienne Capoue was sent off against Eibar last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Pau Torres, Vicente Iborra

Doubtful: Fernando Nino, Geronimo Rulli, Francis Coquelin

Suspended: Etienne Capoue

Cadiz need to win this game

Cadiz

Anthony Lozano and Luismi Quezada are currently injured and have been ruled out of the game against Villarreal this weekend. Marcos Mauro is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Anthony Lozano, Luismi Quezada

Doubtful: Marcos Mauro

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol, Ramiro Funes Mori, Mario Gaspar; Juan Foyth, Manu Trigueros, Daniel Parejo; Moi Gomez, Paco Alcacer, Gerard Moreno

Cervera: "We'll try and get something from what's a big ground to go to, because it's the international break after that and it would be good to head off with a decent result under our belts."

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Juan Cala, Fali, Iza; Alex Fernandez, Jens Jonsson, Jose Mari, Salvi Sanchez; Ruben Sobrino, Alvaro Negredo

Villarreal vs Cadiz Prediction

Villarreal have excellent players in their ranks and will want to build a streak of victories this month. The likes of Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark on this fixture.

Cadiz have punched above their weight this season and will need to be at their best to take something away from this match. Villarreal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-0 Cadiz

