Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

UEFA Europa League action returns to the Estadio de la Ceramica as Villarreal host Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Thursday.

The Yellow Submarine have the advantage going into this match, having won the first leg in Croatia 1-0. Gerard Moreno scored the only goal of the game to set up a second leg where a draw would be enough for Villarreal to progress.

Villarreal were unable to secure a draw in their previous game, losing 2-1 at home to Osasuna. Unai Emery's side looked quite fatigued as their six-match winning run in all competitions came to an end.

Dinamo Zagreb continued their title challenge at the top of the Prva HNL with a 2-0 win away to NK Lokomotiva over the weekend.

Goals from Josko Gvardiol and Iyayi Believe Atiemwen were enough to extend the Modri's unbeaten run to nine games.

Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head

Villarreal and Dinamo Zagreb have only faced each other three times, with Villarreal winning twice and Dinamo winning once.

Prior to the first leg, the two met each other in the group stage of the 2010-11 UEFA Europa League. Dinamo Zagreb won their home leg 2-0, while Villarreal won their home tie 3-0.

The Croatians have played five games in Spain and have lost every single time.

Villarreal form in La Liga: L-W-W-W-L

Dinamo Zagreb form in Prva HNL: W-D-W-W-W

Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb Team News

Villarreal

Pervis Estupinan and Vicente Iborra remain on the sidelines for Villarreal, who came through against Osasuna without any fresh injuries.

Unai Emery played a second string lineup in that match and should revert back to his first-choice XI that featured in the first leg.

Injured: Pervis Estupinan, Vicente Iborra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo Zagreb captain Arijan Ademi might miss this game

Dinamo boss Damir Krznar may be without forward Bruno Petkovic for the game. Iyayi Atiemwen and Mario Gavranovic will be vying to lead the line in his absence.

Captain Arijan Ademi injured his ankle against NK Lokomotiva and faces a late fitness test.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Arijan Ademi, Bruno Petkovic

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3) : Sergio Asenjo (GK); Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Manu Trigueros, Etienne Capoue, Daniel Parejo; Samuel Chukwueze, Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic (GK); Stefan Ristovski, Rasmus Lauritsen, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Josko Gvardiol; Lovro Majer, Arijan Ademi, Kristijan Jakic; Luka Ivanusec, Mario Gavranovic, Mislav Orsic

Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Villarreal have only won once at home in the league since 2 January. However, they did defeat RB Salzburg and Dynamo Kyiv at the Ceramica during that time. Bruno Petkovic is critical to Dinamo Zagreb's style of play, and will need Mislav Orsic to produce another miracle in his absence.

Despite their fatigue, Emery's side should be favorites. We expect them to earn a narrow win and go through to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb