Villarreal vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Villarreal are back in action in La Liga with an important fixture this weekend as they take on Getafe at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday. Villarreal have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Getafe are in 15th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are yet to hit their peak this season. The Madrid-based outfit eased past SD Huesca last weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, currently find themselves in seventh place in the league table and have been impressive under Unai Emery. The Yellow Submarines edged Arsenal to a 2-1 victory in the Europa League earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this game.

Villarreal vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a good record against Getafe and have won 14 games out of a total of 26 matches played between the two teams. Getafe have managed eight victories against Villarreal and will need to step up in this match.

The previous game between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Villarreal. Getafe were well below their best on the day and need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-L-W

Getafe form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-L-D

Villarreal vs Getafe Team News

Villarreal have a strong squad

Villarreal

With Vicente Iborra and Etienne Capoue injured for this game, Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin will have to do much of the heavy lifting for Villarreal in the midfield. Manu Trigueros received a red card against Barcelona last weekend and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Vicente Iborra, Etienne Capoue, Juan Foyth

Doubtful: Pervis Estupinan, Paco Alcacer, Ruben Pena

Suspended: Manu Trigueros

Getafe need to win this game

Getafe

Erick Cabaco and Cucho Hernandez are carrying injuries and have been sidelined for the game this weekend. Mathias Olivera is also carrying a niggle but is likely to play a part against Villarreal.

Injured: Erick Cabaco, Cucho Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Getafe Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Alberto Moreno, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Francis Coquelin, Dani Parejo, Moi Gomez; Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca, Yeremi Pino

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Timor, Djene Dakonam, Allan Nyom; Marc Cucurella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Carles Alena; Enes Unal, Jaime Mata

Villarreal vs Getafe Prediction

Villarreal have built a formidable squad under Unai Emery and will be intent on making a statement in this fixture. The Yellow Submarines will be intent on European football this year and need all three points from his game.

Getafe have struggled to make their presence felt in La Liga this season and need to avoid relegation in the coming months. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Getafe

