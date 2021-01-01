Villarreal vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of fixtures in the new year as Villarreal take on Levante at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday. Villarreal have been excellent this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Levante are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Valencia-based outfit edged Real Betis to an exhilarating 4-3 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Villarreal, on the other hand, have dropped to fifth place in the La Liga table and will need to get their season back on track this month. The Yellow Submarines lost to Sevilla by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be intent on securing a victory over the weekend.

Last training session of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣!

Villarreal vs Levante Head-to-Head

Villarreal have an excellent record against Levante and have won 18 games out of a total of 29 matches played between the two teams. Levante have managed only seven victories against Villarreal and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams earlier this year ended in a 2-1 victory for Levante. Villarreal were well below their best on the day and need to work hard ahead of this game.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-D-D

Levante form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-L-W

Villarreal vs Levante Team News

Villarreal have a depleted squad

Villarreal

Villarreal have a long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Paco Alcacer, Alberto Moreno, Francis Coquelin, Vicente Iborra, and Mario Gaspar in this match. Etienne Capoue is yet to register as a Villarreal player and remains unavailable against Levante.

Injured: Paco Alcacer, Alberto Moreno, Francis Coquelin, Vicente Iborra, Mario Gaspar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Etienne Capoue

Rober Pier is unavailable for this game

Levante

Levante have their fair share of fitness concerns to deal with and will be unable to avail the services of Jose Campana, Cheick Doukoure, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, and Nikola Vukcevic in this game. Rober Pier was sent off against Real Betis and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Jose Campana, Cheick Doukoure, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Nikola Vukcevic

Doubtful: Enis Bardhi

Suspended: Rober Pier

Not Available: None

Villarreal vs Levante Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Pervis Estupinan, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Ruben Pena; Manu Trigueros, Juan Foyth, Daniel Parejo; Moi Gomez, Fernando Nino, Gerard Moreno





Volver a celebrar JUNTOS... Nuestro máximo deseo para este 2021... 💙❤

¿El vuestro? Os leemos 😉#OrgullGranota 🐸

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Oscar Duarte, Coke, Jorge Miramon; Jose Luis Morales, Nemanja Radoja, Mickael Malsa, Jorge de Frutos; Roger Marti, Dani Gomez

Villarreal vs Levante Prediction

Villarreal have a formidable squad this season and Unai Emery will want more from his charges over the next few months. The Yellow Submarines will be looking for a top-four finish and cannot afford to lose this game.

Levante are perfectly capable of pulling off a positive result but will need to play out of their skins in this game. Villarreal are the better and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Levante

