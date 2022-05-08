Villarreal vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th May 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla side at El Madrigal on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Sevilla Preview

Villarreal are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent on the domestic front this season. The Yellow Submarines put on a commendable display against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this year. The Andalusians were held to a 1-1 draw by Cadiz last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Villarreal vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have an impressive record against Sevilla and have won 22 out of the 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 11 victories.

Villarreal and Sevilla have three victories each in their last nine meetings and have kept three clean sheets apiece during this period.

Villarreal have lost only one of their last six La Liga matches against Sevilla and have found the back of the net in their last four matches against the Andalusian side.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last 10 La Liga matches at home this season and have kept six clean sheets during this period.

Sevilla have lost only one of their last nine away games and have drawn more matches than any other team in the top five European leagues.

The last time Sevilla came back from a two-goal deficit was in 2017 against Villarreal, when they secured a 3-2 victory.

Villarreal vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have thrived in La Liga under Julen Lopetegui and have built an impressive squad over the past two years. The Andalusian giants can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate to finish in the top four.

Villarreal are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and have troubled Sevilla in the past. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Sevilla

Villarreal vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gerard Moreno to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi