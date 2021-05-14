Villarreal vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Villarreal are set to play host to Sevilla at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday for their latest La Liga fixture.

Villarreal come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Sergio Gonzalez's Real Valladolid yesterday at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla. Second-half goals from Spanish forward Gerard Moreno and French midfielder Etienne Capoue ensured victory for Unai Emery's Villarreal.

Sevilla, on the other hand, beat Voro's Valencia 1-0 on Wednesday at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. A second-half goal from Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri sealed the deal for Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla.

Villarreal vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sevilla hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost eight and drawn nine.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in La Liga, with Sevilla beating Villarreal 2-0. Goals from Argentine forward Lucas Ocampos and Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri secured the win for Sevilla.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-L-L

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-W-W

Villarreal vs Sevilla Team News

Villarreal

Villarreal manager Unai Emery will be unable to call upon the services of former Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra, Argentine defender Juan Foyth and young Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Experienced right-back Mario Gaspar, Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and France international Etienne Capoue are all suspended. There are doubts over the availability of French midfielder Francis Coquelin.

Injured: Vicente Iborra, Juan Foyth, Samuel Chukwueze

Doubtful: Francis Coquelin

Suspended: Mario Gaspar, Geronimo Rulli, Etienne Capoue

Sevilla

Meanwhile, Sevilla have no known injury issues and manager Julen Lopetegui is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Asenjo, Ruben Pena, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza, Yeremi Pino, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo, Moi Gomez, Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna, Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Papu Gomez, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Villarreal vs Sevilla Prediction

Villarreal are currently 7th in the league table, one point behind 5th-placed Real Sociedad. Unai Emery's men will have one eye on the UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United, but they will be keen to end their league season positively.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are 4th in the league table, four points behind 2nd-placed Real Madrid. They have impressed with their performances this season, and the likes of centre-back Jules Kounde and striker Youssef En-Nesyri will be in demand during the summer transfer window.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Sevilla

Also Read: 10 highest-paid athletes in the world (2021)