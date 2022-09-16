Villarreal vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

Villarreal are set to play Sevilla at the Estadi Ciutat de València on Sunday in La Liga.

Villarreal come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Elyaniv Barda's Hapoel Be'er Shava in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League. Goals from veteran winger Jose Luis Morales and young forward Alex Baena secured the win for Unai Emery's Villarreal. Attacker Rotem Hatuel scored the goal for Hapoel Be'er Shava.

Sevilla, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Jess Thorup's Copenhagen in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Villarreal vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sevilla hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost seven and drawn nine.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A late second-half goal from Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso for Villarreal was cancelled out by a goal from French centre-back Jules Kounde for Sevilla.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-W-W

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-D-L

Villarreal vs Sevilla Team News

Villarreal

Villarreal will be without left-back Alberto Moreno and striker Gerard Moreno, while there are doubts over the availability of Argentine defender Juan Foyth and veteran goalkeeper Jose Manuel Reina. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Unai Emery is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Gerard Moreno

Doubtful: Juan Foyth, Jose Manuel Reina

Suspended: None

Sevilla

Meanwhile, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui will be unable to call upon the services of Mexican winger Jesus Corona, while there are doubts over the availability of Brazilian centre-back Marcao. Argentina international Erik Lamela is suspended.

Injured: Jesus Corona

Doubtful: Marcao

Suspended: Erik Lamela

Villarreal vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli, Kiko Femenia, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Johan Mojica, Samuel Chukwueze, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Giovani Lo Celso, Arnaut Danjuma, Jose Luis Morales

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou, Gonzalo Montiel, Tanguy Nianzou, Karim Rekik, Alex Telles, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic, Youssef En-Nesyri, Isco, Adnan Januzaj, Kasper Dolberg

Villarreal vs Sevilla Prediction

Villarreal are currently 5th in the league, and have made a good start to their league campaign. It will be interesting to see what the club's domestic ambitions are under Unai Emery's management, and Champions League qualification at the end of the season will surely be construed as a positive campaign.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are 16th in the league, and Julen Lopetegui's position is under scrunity now. Lopetegui has done well at the club, but there might be a need to start a fresh cycle.

Villarreal to win here.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-0 Sevilla

