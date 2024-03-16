Villarreal vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

Villarreal will welcome local rivals Valencia to the Estadio de la Cerámica in La Liga on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight league outings, recording three wins on the trot. They registered a 3-2 away win over Real Betis in La Liga last week, with Álex Baena scoring in the first half and Alexander Sørloth bagging the match-winner in the second half.

Their winning run continued in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 as they defeated Marseille 3-1 at home. Sørloth was on the scoresheet again while Étienne Capoue and Yerson Mosquera added goals in the first and second half respectively. They failed to progress to the next round as Marseille won 5-3 on aggregate.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three games last week, as Hugo Duro's first-half strike helped them eke out a narrow 1-0 win over Getafe. They climbed to eighth place in the league table with that win and have a five-point lead over the 11th-placed hosts.

Villarreal vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals contest the Derbi de la Comunitat and will meet for the 59th time across all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a 25-21 lead in wins and 12 games ending in draws.

The hosts have suffered just one loss in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Villarreal are unbeaten at home in 2024 across all competitions, recording two wins in five games.

Valencia have just one win in their last four league outings, keeping two clean sheets and failing to score twice in these games.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 46-32 in the league this season but the visitors have the better defensive record, conceding 20 fewer goals (31).

Villarreal vs Valencia Prediction

El Submarino Amarillo have suffered just one loss in their last 10 games across all competitions, winning four of their last five games. They have registered three back-to-back wins in La Liga, scoring 11 goals, and are strong favorites. They have won their last four home meetings against the visitors, scoring two goals apiece.

Manager Marcelino will be without the services of Alberto Moreno, who was sent off last week. Pepe Reina has a leg injury and missed out against Marseille and is unlikely to be risked here. Eric Bailly picked up a minor injury against Marseille and his appearance here is doubtful.

Los Ches are unbeaten in their last three games and recorded their first win after three games last week. They registered a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture in January, which was their first win after three games against the hosts, and will look to secure a league double.

André Almeida is back from an injury spell and should start here. Hugo Guillamón will serve a suspension in this match due to the yellow card accumulation.

Considering the home advantage for Villarreal in this fixture and better goalscoring record this season, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Valencia

Villarreal vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sørloth to score or assist any time - Yes