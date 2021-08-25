Vitesse vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2021-22

Vitesse host Anderlecht at the GelreDome in Arnhem for the second leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday.

The sides played out a pulsating 3-3 draw last week, although the Belgian side could've won it late on had midfielder Lior Refaelov not shot his stoppage-time penalty kick against the bar.

However, the Vitas will feel confident that they can score a few goals at home and secure a positive result after successfully scoring three away goals. However, as the away goals rule no longer applies, there will need to be a winner in this match.

Vitesse do have a few weaknesses and their defense has been appalling lately. They have conceded six goals in two games, most recently losing 3-0 to Willem II in the league.

Anderlecht will be hoping to pounce on their weaknesses and turn the tie around.

Vitesse vs Anderlecht Head-To-Head

The first-leg clash between the sides was their first official meeting in history.

FT Anderlecht 3-3 Vitesse



What a game in Belgium



Vitesse take a draw back to Arnhem next week.



Dasa, Frederiksen and Tannane with the Vitesse goals. — Dutch Football 🇳🇱 (@FootballOranje_) August 19, 2021

Vitesse Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-D

Anderlecht Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Vitesse vs Anderlecht Team News

Vitesse

New signing Baden Frederiksen has been on a roll, scoring two of his side's last four goals in all competitions, including one in the first-leg of this fixture.

He's certain to lead the line for the Dutch side again.

However, head coach Thomas Letsch will be more worried about his defense, which has conceded six times in the last two games.

A four-man backline in the first leg of the tie yielded a 3-3 draw while reverting to a 3-5-2 led to a 3-0 thumping in the league at the weekend.

He has a tough decision to make.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Anderlecht

The Belgian outfit boosted their attacking options with the signing of Christian Kouame from Serie A side Fiorentina. However, the striker is likely to sit on the bench for this one.

Head coach Vincent Kompany has another clean bill of health. He might play the same XI as the first leg since they had a weekend off.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Vitesse vs Anderlecht Predicted XI

Vitesse (3-4-3): Markus Schubert; Tomas Hajek, Riechedly Bazoer, Alois Oroz; Maximilian Wittek, Sondre Tronstad, Matus Bero, Million Manhoef; Yann Gboho, Lois Openda, Nikolai Frederiksen.

Anderlecht (4-4-2): Hendrik Van Crombrugge; Michael Murillo Bermudez, Hannes Delcroix, Wesley Hoedt, Sergio Gomez; Francis Amuzu, Josh Cullen, Kristoffer Olsson, Lior Refaelov; Joshua Zirkzee, Benito Raman.

Vitesse vs Anderlecht Prediction

The tie is on the knife's edge, but Vitesse have the advantage thanks to the fact that they are playing at home.

However, a draw would be enough for either team to progress, and a winner will have to emerge.

Vitesse's defense has been disastrous lately, conceding three goals each in back-to-back games. Anderlecht could pounce on that and secure a narrow away win to progress into the Europa Conference League group stages.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-2 Anderlecht

