Víkingur Reykjavík vs UE St. Coloma Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd August 2024

Víkingur Reykjavík will entertain UE St. Coloma at Víkingsvöllur in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. Both sides will enter the meeting on the back of a loss.

Víkingur Reykjavík were defeated at home 2-1 by IA in the domestic league. It was their first setback in seven matches. The hosts kicked off their continental journey in the UEFA Champions League after clinching the Icelandic top-flight title last season. However, they dropped to the UEFA Conference League after losing to Shamrock Rovers.

The visitors are leading the Besta deild karla by 40 points after 19 rounds of matches. They will hope to replicate their impressive league form in the playoff round of the Conference League.

UE St. Coloma also began their European season in the Champions League after clinching the Andorran top flight in 2023-24. However, they were moved to the Europa League after crashing out of the premier competition. The hosts eventually joined the Conference League when they were knocked out of the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Esquirols will enter this meeting on the back of a four-game losing streak. They would need to break the trend in the hope of making progress but things might not be easy going by their continental record. UE St. Coloma have won only two matches out of 22 played in European competitions, losing 20.

Víkingur Reykjavík vs UE St. Coloma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Víkingur Reykjavík have won four times and lost four times in their last 10 matches.

Víkingur Reykjavík have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Víkingur Reykjavík have scored eight goals and conceded seven in their last five matches.

UE St. Coloma have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Víkingur Reykjavík have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while UE St. Coloma have won once and lost four times. Form Guide: Víkingur Reykjavík – L-W-D-D-W, UE St. Coloma – L-L-L-L-W.

Víkingur Reykjavík vs UE St. Coloma Prediction

Víkingur have not been brilliant at home of late but should have enough to get back to winning ways.

UE St. Coloma will be looking to avoid a chaotic situation at Víkingsvöllur in anticipation of sealing the tie at home.

Víkingur Reykjavík come in as the favourites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Víkingur Reykjavík 3-1 UE St. Coloma

Víkingur Reykjavík vs UE St. Coloma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Víkingur Reykjavík

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Víkingur Reykjavík to score first – Yes

Tip 4: UE St. Coloma to score - Yes

