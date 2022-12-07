Vllaznia Women vs PSG Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8, 2022 

Vllaznia will welcome PSG to the Loro-Borici Stadium on matchday four in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday (December 8).

The hosts are coming off a 5-0 bashing against the same opponent on matchday three in Paris. Grace Geyoro set the ball rolling with her 39th-minute strike, while Matilda Gjergi put through her own net just before half-time. Second-half goals from Ramona Bachmann, Sandy Baltimore and Magnaba Folquet helped the Parisians to a comfortable win.

PSG followed up the win with consecutive 1-0 victories in league action, most recently at city rivals Paris FC. Sandy Baltimore scored ten minutes into the second half to settle the derby.

They will turn their attention to the continent where they're second in Group A on four points, level on points with third-placed Real Madrid and five behind leaders Chelsea. Vllaznia, meanwhile, are bottom of the table and are yet to open their account, losing their first three games.

Vllaznia Women vs PSG Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The matchday three fixture between the two sides saw PSG win 5-0 at home.

Vllaznia have lost their three Champions League games this season by an aggregate scoreline of 15-0.

PSG are on a seven-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning five, including their last four.

PSG have kept a clean sheet in their last four games, while five of their last seven across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

PSG have scored at least twice in five of their last seven away games across competitions.

Vllaznia Women vs PSG Women Prediction

PSG ar thee overwhelming favorites to claim victory, and their dominating display on matchday three highlights the gulf in class between the two sides.

The French outfit need a win here to remain in control of their qualification destiny. Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. PSG should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vllaznia Women 0-4 PSG Women

Vllaznia Women vs PSG Women

Tip 1 - PSG to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - PSG to win both halves

