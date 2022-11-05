Volendam vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022 

Volendam will host Feyenoord at the Kras Stadion on Sunday (November 6) afternoon in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have endured a poor return to the top flight, finding themselves in the drop zone. Volendam were beaten 2-1 by ten-man AZ Alkmaar in their last outing. They and were two goals down before Hank Veerman halved the deficit minutes after the restart, but an equaliser was not to be.

Volendam have picked up just six points from 12 games this season and sit rock-bottom in the Eredivisie standings. They will look to pick up points to avoid an impending relegation scrap.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have enjoyed a largely solid league campaign despite mixed results in the UEFA Europa League group stage. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Fortuna Sittard in their last league game. Javairo Dilrosun scored the equaliser, but Feyernoord couldn't find a winner despite a dominant performance.

The visitors are fifth in the league table with 24 points from 11 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Volendam vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Volendam and Feyenoord. The hosts have won just one of their four previous matchups, while Feyenoord have won the other three.

Volendam have never kept a clean sheet in this fixture and are without one in their last ten games across competitions.

Feyenoord have picked up 13 points on the road in the league this season. Only AZ Alkmaar and Ajax (15 apiece) have picked up more.

Volendam have picked up just three points at home this season, the fewest in the Eredivisie.

The newly promoted outfit have conceded 33 goals this season, the highest in the top flight.

Volendam have conceded 12 league goals this season. Only Twente (7) and league leaders Ajax (10) have conceded fewer.

Volendam vs Feyenoord Prediction

Volendam are on a run of back-to-back losses and are without a win in their last nine Eredivisie games. They have lost four of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have had mixed results of late, picking up two losses, three wins and four draws in their last nine games across competitions. They have won just one of their last six games on the road but should win this one.

Prediction: Volendam 1-3 Feyenoord

Volendam vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Voldendam's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Feyenoord to concede first: YES (The visitors have conceded the first goal in four of their last five games.)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes