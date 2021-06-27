Wales 0-4 Denmark: Player ratings as dominant Denmark march into quarterfinals | UEFA Euro 2020

A superb brace from Kasper Dolberg was added to by goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite as Denmark hammered Wales 4-0 to sail into the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2020.

⏰ RESULT ⏰



🇩🇰 Dolberg nets in each half

⚽️ Mæhle and Braithwaite score late on

👏 Denmark progress to quarter-finals



One word to describe that Denmark display 👇#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 26, 2021

The Gareth Bale-led Welsh side started brightly but soon ceded control of the game to their opponents. Dolberg’s excellent 27th-minute strike from distance made the Danish dominance count as Wales struggled to break out of their half and were easily second-best going into the half-time interval.

Wales’ hopes of mounting a swift comeback took a hit three minutes into the restart as Dolberg bagged his second with another well-taken finish. Their subsequent attempts at clawing their way back into the game were easily thwarted by a well-organised Danish defense.

The game was then put beyond the reach of Wales by Maehle, who grabbed Denmark’s third goal with a well-taken left-footed effort in the 88th minute. Harry Wilson was then sent off for a late challenge on the Danish wing-back to pile more misery on the Welshmen. The fourth Danish goal, scored by Braithwaite deep into injury time, rubbed more salt on Welsh wounds.

🇩🇰🎉



✅ First side to score four goals in successive EURO finals matches

ℹ️ Biggest EURO finals win since 1984 #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/jZ7XkNWTrM — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 26, 2021

Denmark progress to play either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in the next round in Baku, while Wales will next take to the pitch in September on their road to the 2022 World Cup.

On that note, here are the player ratings from the game.

Wales Player Ratings:

A disappointing outing in goal for Ward as Denmark dominated from start to finish

The tournament ended on a sour note for one of Wales’ top performers as a poor display from his defenders meant that Ward was comprehensively beaten for all four of Denmark’s goals.

Connor Roberts: 4/10

Didn't feature much in the game either in a defensive or offensive sense before an unfortunate injury forced him off with five minutes left to play in the first half.

Mepham looked slow and indecisive alongside Rodon in the backline, allowing the Danish attackers too much time and space in and around the Welsh goal.

Despite picking up an early booking, Rodon was guilty of being too aggressive and overly physical throughout the game as the Welsh defense failed as a unit.

A disappointing outing for the normally consistent Welsh left-back, who struggled to deal with Braithwaite’s pace and directness throughout the game.

Joe Morrell: 5/10

Spent most of his time on the pitch making clearances and helping out defensively as the Danish pressure pinned the Welsh inside their own half.

Taken off on the hour mark for the more attacking Harry Wilson as Wales looked to go on the offensive.

Overwhelmed by the pace and energy of the Danish midfielders and attackers, Allen struggled to provide defensive cover and was ineffective on the rare occasions that he forayed forward.

Ramsey’s bright start soon fizzled out as the Danish dominance on possession meant he struggled to get on the ball much and wasn’t allowed a lot of time to affect things when he did find himself in possession.

Gareth Bale: 5/10

A frustrating outing for Bale as his Welsh side were outplayed by Denmark

Although a couple of warning shots from distance were the closest he came to scoring, Bale was Wales’ biggest threat and looked dangerous whenever he got on the ball.

The Welsh target man cut a frustrated figure up top and was left rather isolated against a strong Danish defense that dealt well with his physicality and aerial prowess.

Replaced in the second half as Wales changed their approach.

The speedster was Wales’ most promising attacking outlet as he used his pace to get into a few promising situations that ultimately came to nothing.

Was taken off in the second half having tired himself out running as Wales tried to switch up their plan of attack.

Substitutes:

A disappointing outing for the Liverpool full-back, whose most notable contribution to the game was to shank a clearance straight to Dolberg, who promptly scored his second goal of the game.

As was the case with all Welsh players, Williams was unable to help create much offensively as he spent most of his time on the pitch defending his own goal.

Harry Wilson: 0/10

Wilson's time on the pitch was cut short by a late red card for a lazy challenge

Came on at the hour mark and struggled to make an impact on proceedings as Denmark dominated possession.

2 - Wales are the first team to receive two red cards in a single edition of the European Championship since Russia and Switzerland in 2004. Reactionary. #EURO2020 #WALDEN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 26, 2021

Wilson let his frustrations get the better of him soon after the third goal went in and was (perhaps harshly) sent off for a lazy challenge on Maehle.

Tyler Roberts: N.A.

Came on for the final 10 minutes but barely got a touch of the ball as Denmark continued to attack at the other end.

Brooks’ first and only notable contribution to the game was to pick up a booking barely a minute after coming on for a late challenge from behind on Cornelius, following which he barely featured for the rest of the game.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande