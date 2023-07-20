"Want to avoid any hijack from PSG" - Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United are set to make official offer for long-term target

Manchester United is poised to take a significant step in securing the services of long-term target Rasmus Hojlund as they prepare to make an official offer to Atalanta, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The move comes as the Red Devils aim to avoid any potential hijack from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who have reportedly been in talks with the player's camp.

Revealing details of the new twist in the Hojlund transfer saga, Romano said:

''Understand Man United will send the opening official proposal to Atalanta for Ramsus Højlund soon. Man United want to avoid any hijack from Paris Saint-Germain — as PSG keep speaking to player’s camp. Højlund agreed terms with United, as revealed days ago.''

The 20-year-old Danish striker has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United, a fact that surfaced a few days ago. With Erik ten Hag's side looking to bolster its attacking options, Hojlund has emerged as a promising prospect after his impressive performances for Atalanta. In 34 games, he found the back of the net ten times and provided four assists, showcasing his potential as a fine goal-scorer.

In addition to his club exploits, Hojlund has also impacted the international stage, scoring six goals in just six appearances for the Denmark national team.

Despite boasting attacking talents like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho, Manchester United recognizes the need for a long-term goal-scoring solution. The inconsistency and injury concerns surrounding their current forwards have prompted the club to seek a reliable marksman who can effectively lead the line.

With the offer to Atalanta imminent, Manchester United appears keen to secure the services of Rasmus Hojlund as quickly as possible. As negotiations continue, the Red Devils' fans want their club to complete Hojlund's signing quickly, which could bolster their attacking capabilities immensely ahead of the new season.

Manchester United pursue Xavi Simons on loan from PSG, competing with RB Leipzig

Manchester United has emerged as a strong candidate to secure a loan deal for 20-year-old Dutch attacking midfielder Xavi Simons from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as reported by L'Equipe.

The highly talented youngster is set to return to PSG after a season with PSV in the Netherlands. PSG intends to activate the buy-back clause in Simons' contract, but they could potentially loan him out immediately after signing.

While RB Leipzig has been considered the favorite for his signature, fresh reports suggest Manchester United is now in the race to compete for the loan signing. Erik ten Hag seeks to strengthen the United squad further with new signings, viewing Simons as a quality addition after his impressive 19 goals and nine assists in the Eredivisie last season.