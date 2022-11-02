“Wasn’t going to watch the game now I am” – Barcelona fans buzzing as 19-year-old is named in the starting line-up against Viktoria Plzen

Barcelona fans are excited about having Pablo Torre in their starting lineup to face Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League clash today (Tuesday, November 1).

The Blaugrana are now out of the continental competition, with Inter Milan and Bayern Munich going into the knockout stages from Group C. This has seen manager Xavi Hernandez rest some key players, instead opting to give Torre much-needed minutes in the starting eleven.

The Camp Nou faithful are pleased with the decision and are excited to see the 19-year-old attacking midfielder start his first ever competitive game for the club.

Here is a selection of tweets from the happy Barcelona fans:

ZJ @zjfcb_ @FCBarcelona W to give Pablo torre some minute's

Trig @Kharlerh Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a drill!



Pablo Torre starts a football match for Fc Barcelona!

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Like the XI, nothing really to complain about. Some much needed rest for most of the lads, and some huge opportunities for the others - especially Pablo Torre. Should be an interesting watch!

Torre has played just 30 minutes across three games for Barcelona so far this season after signing from Racing Santander in the summer. All three appearances have been off the bench and he is yet to chalk up a goal contribution.

The youngster will be pleased to see support from the Blaugrana and will hope his performance against Plzen can exceed their expectations. He will play alongside Golden Boy winner Gavi and former AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, behind the Blaugrana's forward line.

Barcelona face Viktoria Plzen in dead rubber as they crash out of Champions League

Barcelona head into their final game of the Champions League group stage knowing that they are destined to drop into the UEFA Europa League. This is irrespective of what happens come the final whistle, as their poor form in the Champions League has seen them struggle against Bayern Munich and Inter.

Despite heavily investing in their playing squad while staring down the barrel of financial ruin, the Catalans have been demoted to the second tier of continental football. This is notably the second consecutive year, which will be a serious cause for concern for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona currently have four points from five games in the Champions League up until this point, with their only win in this season’s campaign coming against Plzen. The Czech outfit host the Blaugrana today with full knowledge of their European fate, as they have no points and sit in last place with a -17 goal difference.

The match presents Barca with a chance to end their disappointing European campaign with an away win. They will hope that a potential win today can propel them to better performances in the final leg of the season. Plzen will hope to avoid a heavy defeat in front of their own fans as they hope to wrap up their European adventure on a high tonight.

