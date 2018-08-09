Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WATCH: Bayern Munich score 20 goals in 88 minutes, 4 players net hat-trick

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
221   //    09 Aug 2018, 15:09 IST

Both sides li
Both sides lineup before the start of play.

Reigning Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich went ballistic in their final pre-season game before the start of the 2018/19 German Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich secured a thumping 20-2 win over Rottach-Egern in a friendly on Wednesday night.

Robert Lewandowski, Sandro Wagner, Maximilian Franzke and Kingsley Coman all netted hat-tricks and were among 10 different players to get on the scoresheet for the German side.

Lew
Lewandowski netted a hattrick for Bayern Munich.

One notable absentee from the one-sided clash was the centre-back, Jerome Boateng. Boateng has been attributed with a lot of interest from the big boys in Europe, including from Premier League giants Manchester United.

However, reports claimed that the 2014 World Cup winner had called United manager Jose Mourinho to speak to him of his own reluctance to join his side as Boateng feels that they won't be competitive in the Champions League this season.

His absence from Bayern's latest appearance is surely set to further the speculations surrounding his future with the club, with certain publications claiming that the centre-back has opted in favour of a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Although, Bayern Munich didn't seem to miss him that much as they trounced their way to a win with an incredible goal-tally to show for at the end of it.

This was the starting line up for the side that ran our 20-2 winners against Zugspitze Regional League A-Klasse side, FC Rottach-Egern:

Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick and Coman scored two more as Bayern led 9-2 at the break. 

The floodgates were left open in the second-half as Sandro Wagner and Maximilian Franzke also completed hat-tricks, before Muller (2), James Rodriguez (2) and Franck Ribery joined Joshua Kimmich in rounding up the scoring for the German Champions.

Bayern face Eintracht Frankfurt - the team they lost the DFB Pokal final to - in the German Super Cup on Sunday, looking to win their first piece of silverware of the season.

Watch all the goals and highlights from the thrilling game below:

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
