WATCH: Cesc Fabregas scores incredible long-range goal as Arsenal become first English team to beat AC Milan at San Siro

Former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has scored some magnificent goals during his storied career.

One of the finest midfielders of the past decade, the Spaniard was breathtaking to watch at times, most notably during his time as Arsenal's talisman.

In the UEFA Champions League, Fabregas was a prominent star for the Gunners, often driving them to the latter stages of the competition.

In 2008, the former Chelsea man scored one of the north London side's greatest goals in the competition's history.

The former Spain international appeared 304 times scoring 57 times and made an impressive 96 assists for the Gunners.

Many regard him as one of the best Premier League midfielders of all-time.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Fabregas is an all-time Premier League great

Fabregas won the Premier League twice with Chelsea

There is always a huge debate over who is the greatest central midfielder in Premier League history.

Many top midfielders are still playing in the league today with the likes of Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes all held in high regard.

But Fabregas was a revelation after coming through Barcelona's academy and making the move to north London in 2003.

Under Arsene Wenger, the midfielder developed into a world-class athlete with vision second to none and a real eye for goal.

Premier League greats Steven Gerrard, Frank Lamard, Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane all deserve their places among the best midfielders the league has seen.

But Fabregas' stints at Arsenal and Chelsea also deserve attention as he was vital in the success both sides had during his time with each club.

In 2014 Fabregas would break Gunners fans' hearts by joining their London rivals from Barcelona for £29.7 million.

Harry @HarryCFC170



The commentary said "you won't see a better pass all season." 8 years on, I still haven't seen a better pass.



Throwback to 2014: Cesc Fabregas, on debut played a sensational pass to Andre Schurrle, helping Chelsea beat Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor. The commentary said "you won't see a better pass all season." 8 years on, I still haven't seen a better pass.

There was a real feeling that then Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had missed a trick in not re-signing the Spaniard and it was proved true.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, the midfielder scored 22 goals and made 57 assists in 198 games. But his biggest contribution came in the form of trophies. Something that Gunners fans will regret more.

Having won an FA Cup in 2005 with the north London side, he repeated the feat with the Blues in 2018.

He won the Premier League twice in 2015 and 2017, along with the League Cup in 2015 as well as the UEFA Europa League in 2019.

It is clear that Fabregas deserves his place among the Premier League greats and continues to have an influence on the game with AS Monaco in Ligue 1.

