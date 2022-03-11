WATCH: Chelsea fans chant ‘Roman Abramovich’ before kick-off against Norwich City despite sanctions by UK government 

Traveling Chelsea fans at Carrow Road were heard chanting the name of Roman Abramovich before kick-off against Norwich City. This comes after the Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Blues supporters were in full voice in appreciation of their Russian owner, under whom they have become one of the biggest clubs in England. According to Caught Offside, a group of fans also chanted his name while the players showed support for Ukraine.

A video of Chelsea fans singing Roman Abramovich's name can be seen below:

Abramovich purchased the club back in 2003 and they have not looked back since then. The Blues have won numerous trophies under the Russian's ownership. This includes five Premier League titles, two UEFA Champions League trophies, five FA Cups and two UEFA Europa League trophies.

However, the recent sanctions on Abramovich are set to hamper Chelsea both on and off the field. According to the sanctions, the Russian will not be able to sell the club in the near future.

The Blues will also not be allowed to sell tickets for their game or any merchandise from the club shop. In terms of players, the club are not allowed to offer any new contracts to their existing players nor can they sign any new players in the transfer window.

In light of these sanctions, Chelsea's main shirt sponsor, Three, has suspensed their association with the club. According to The Athletic, the logos of the company will be removed from the kits.

Chelsea secured a routine win away against Norwich City

The sanctions placed on Abramovich have been at the center of discussions about Chelsea off the pitch. But on it, they recorded a convincing 3-1 win over a struggling Norwich City side last night (March 10).

The Blues took the lead after just three minutes when defender Trevoh Chalobah headed home from a Mason Mount corner. Mount then turned from provider to scorer as his close-range strike from Kai Havertz's pass doubled his side's advance after just 14 minutes.

Norwich City did pull a goal back in the second half when Teemu Pukki converted a penalty following Chalobah's hand-ball in the box. However, in-form attacker Havertz put the game beyond all doubt in the dying moments of the match.

The Blues have now notched up four straight wins in the Premier League and are third in the standings. Thomas Tuchel's side have currently accumulated 56 points from 27 matches.

They will now host an in-form Newcastle United on Sunday, March 13.

