WATCH: Girl left in shock as PSG duo Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Hernandez photobomb her reel in public

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are experiencing a rough pre-season in Japan as they have struggled to find wins, losing to Cerezo Osaka and managing a draw against Al-Nassr.

They're also facing challenges with numerous off-field dramas, including the uncertainty around Kylian Mbappe. However, this hasn't stopped two players from having fun in the Asian country, photobombing a tourist's video.

The players seem to be in good spirits while exploring the streets of Tokyo, chancing upon the lady who was having a video taken. The now-viral video captured the moment when the two defenders Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Hernandez started goofing around behind her:

The bonhomie between Lucas Hernandez, who recently joined PSG after leaving Bayern Munich, and Hakimi is evident in the lighthearted moment they shared. As they prepare to work together, building a strong understanding on the field will be crucial if the club hopes to secure titles in the upcoming season.

Hernandez's departure from Bayern Munich marks the end of a four-year stint during which he made 107 appearances for the club. Parisians' supporters will be eager to witness the defensive prowess of the France international and his partnership with Hakimi as they maraud down opposite flanks.

Despite the pre-season struggles, the Parisians will be determined to maintain their dominant position in French football and make a strong impact in continental competitions.

Kylian Mbappe posts cryptic Instagram photos amidst PSG controversy

French sensation Kylian Mbappe has set the rumor mill running with a mysterious image of playing cards on Instagram. The enigmatic post features a series of photographs, with one of them showing three cards, each displaying the No. 9.

While the meaning behind Mbappe's post remains unclear, it could be connected to Real Madrid's vacant No. 9 shirt following Karim Benzema's departure, according to GOAL.

MARCA has offered an alternative interpretation, suggesting that the three nines on the cards could hold spiritual significance. They could symbolize the end of one cycle and the beginning of a new one.

The ongoing speculation about the PSG superstar's potential move to Real Madrid has been a topic of interest for some time. However, there have been various obstacles that have reportedly impeded the transfer in the past. Despite the uncertainties, the prevailing sentiment seems to be that Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid is a matter of when.

The allure of joining the Galacticos has been a constant draw for the young superstar and he could be headed there this summer or the next.