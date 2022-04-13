Watch: Real Madrid celebrate quarterfinal win over Chelsea with many stars praising Luka Modric

The Real Madrid stars were in a euphoric mood after their Champions League quarter-final victory over Chelsea.

Los Blancos lost the match 3-2 but won 5-4 on aggregate and will now face either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.

After the game, the Whites had a gala time celebrating in the dressing room, as seen in a video posted by Spanish network El Chiringuito TV.

It opens with David Alaba charging in with electric fist pumps followed by Lucas Vazquez and Real Madrid's coaching staff high-fiving the cameraman.

The focus was then on Modric, who put in a man-of-the-match performance and even assisted Rodrygo.

El Chiringuito TV



Los jugadores, eufóricos tras una noche para la historia en el Bernabéu.

The Croatian embraced Karim Benzema, scorer of their match-winner and also a hat-trick hero in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last week.

The Frenchman was then seen exchanging words with David Alaba before the cameraman asked the defender about their win.

He was in awe of their performance while also heaping praise on Modric, who breaks into the frame to give him a hug.

Alaba said:

"Unbelievable, the spirit in this team. Look at this guy [Modric]. Look at this guy! Thirty six years old!"

Modric then embraced Eder Militao, who was suspended from the clash through an accumulation of yellow cards.

Real Madrid stars upped their celebrations with Alaba breaking into a gig as others around him cheered the centre-back on.

Chelsea were on their way to a win after going 3-0 up in the 75th minute as they led 4-3 on aggregate.

Rodrygo then popped up with a close-range strike to bring the Whites level as Benzema then made it 5-4 early into the first period of extra-time.

Luka Modrić: Giving up is not an option.

Carlo Ancelotti's side held out for the remainder of the match to knock out the defending champions.

Real Madrid dreaming of 14th title after Chelsea win

After overcoming PSG and Chelsea, Real Madrid will rightfully be in good spirits for the semifinals, which will be another tough encounter against either City or Atletico.

Ancelotti, who guided the side to the much-coveted 'La Decima' in 2014, will be hoping for another European success here, especially after two huge wins.

Bashir Ahmad: Real Madrid are in the Champions League Semi Finals for uncountable times and are winning the League for the 14th time.

But questions remain of his side's defense, who have conceded six goals in two knockout ties and have required to make a comeback twice.

While it reflects their spirit, conceding early also shows the side's proclivity to get off to a slow start, something that could come back to hurt in the later stages.

