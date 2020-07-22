A brace from Raheem Sterling, accompanied by goals from Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte, steered Manchester City to a giant 4-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

In the process, Pep Guardiola's side completed a 12-0 aggregate against the Hornets for the season, while it was also Manchester City's 13th successive win in all competitions against the same opposition.

Watford kept the dethroned champions at bay for the opening half-hour, and it was only until then they would succumb to the constant pressure. Once Manchester City broke the deadlock, there was no way back for the relegation-threatened side.

On that note, we rate the Manchester City players from their 4-0 victory against Watford in the EPL.

Ederson - 7/10

The Brazilian had a fairly comfortable afternoon, as his average position was more like an outfield player than a man between the sticks. Ederson barely had to dirty his gloves, while his passing and distribution were great.

Kyle Walker - 8/10

Kyle Walker put in a solid shift at right back for Manchester City

Walker had the threat of Andreas Pereira covered for most part of the game. He spent most of his time in the Watford half much like almost every other Manchester City player, but was quick to cover ground and win footraces with the opposition whenever the home side tried to break.

Eric Garcia - 7.5/10

Garcia was another one of those players who enjoyed more touches than many others. He passed the ball around with conviction and stood up well against towering centre-forwards such as Troy Deeney.

The youngster's positioning and tackling success justified why the Watford front-line failed to break through.

Aymeric Laporte - 8.5/10

Laporte's communication with Garcia was a highlight to watch, besides his peerless defending and tactical adjustments in possession. The centre-half fizzed passes down the channel and showed all the composure whenever he was on the ball.

The timing of his run and the header that followed were simply wonderful even from an attacker's perspective.

Joao Cancelo - 8.5/10

The right-back looked extremely comfortable down the opposite flank, showing his versatility and assurance to Guardiola amid Benjamin Mendy's inconsistent run of form. Cancelo illustrated some exemplary footwork and crossing, while the way he dealt with Ismaila Sarr in tight areas was the standout for Manchester City's defensive line.

De Bruyne too had a rather comfortable afternoon with the ball. However, one would expect better from him, especially with his deliveries that comprised of a large variety but little precision. And even on one of his ordinary days, he laid it on a platter for Laporte to score City's fourth.

The Belgian's work rate, tactical awareness of what's around him, and recoveries were all ticked boxes as far his display was concerned. He also deserved an assist for the perfectly waited pass to Sterling which was eventually slotted home by Foden.

Rodri - 7/10

Nothing too extraordinary, but impactful. Rodri kept the play ticking with his quick passes, supported the attack from a deeper position, and helped conduct the press in order to win the ball back. Safe performance.

Phil Foden - 9/10

Foden's display against the Hornets was very unique, due to the many different positions he took over in the attacking third. He was always seen in dangerous areas whenever City turned over possession, while a few balls whipped in from the right were teasing.

The youngster played a huge role in the second goal by snatching the ball off a yellow shirt, indicating just how quickly he is gelling into this pacy system. He would then pass the ball into the back of the net after the in-form Ben Foster smothered Sterling's attempt.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Bernardo was perhaps the least involved forward player for Manchester City in the game. He did exchange quite a few passes with the likes of Foden and Sterling, but lacked the cutting edge from wide positions. One could argue he was way too safe in possession.

Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

Jesus was arguably the only letdown for Manchester City. He was outmuscled by the Watford centre-backs in the air, while there was also a visible lack of sharpness in his movement. Had a great chance in the 70th minute when Bernardo played him in, but couldn't apply the finishing touches.

Raheem Sterling - 9/10

Ben Foster saved Sterling's penalty, after which the forward converted at the second time of asking

Lashed on to a pinpoint cross to open the scoring imperiously, before taking his second from the spot after initially finding Foster's outstretched hand. Sterling's desire to get into goal-scoring positions was seen throughout the game.

Manchester City Substitutes

Riyad Mahrez - 6/10

Mahrez troubled the Watford back line, utilising the space offered by them to run at the defence and stretch the full backs. A couple of switches he played were beautiful.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Did his job well, getting into the advanced positions down the left and making sure possession was not given away. Zinchenko came on and got the job done.

John Stones - N/A

Played just over 15 minutes when Manchester City already had the game within their clutches. Was barely disturbed at the back.

