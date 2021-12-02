Watford vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th December

Manchester City will be looking to stay hot on the trail of Premier League leaders Chelsea as they take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Watford have shown a considerable amount of fight in recent weeks. On Wednesday night, they took the game to league leaders Chelsea but came away with nothing to show for it. Chelsea scored on either side of Emmanuel Dennis' 44th minute strike to take home all three points.

Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech were on target for the Blues. Thomas Tuchel said after the game that Chelsea 'stole' three points from the Hornets and dubbed themselves lucky. It speaks volumes of the enterprise Watford have shown in recent weeks under Claudio Ranieri.

Watford remain three points above the relegation zone, but they are still 17th in the table. Ranieri's men will have their work cut out trying to put some more daylight between them and the drop zone as they host Manchester City on Saturday.

City got the better of Aston Villa in their most recent outing thanks to a couple of sensational strikes from Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva in the first half. Aston Villa threatened to bounce back after Ollie Watkins pulled one back in the second minute of the second half.

However, Pep Guardiola's men were able to hold on to keep within touching distance of league leaders Chelsea. Manchester City's players will be smacking their lips as they travel to Vicarage Road this Saturday as they beat Watford 12-0 over two fixtures in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Watford vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Watford are yet to keep a cleansheet in the 2021-22 season.

Manchester City have beaten Watford in all of their last 10 Premier League meetings.

Watford are winless in their last 18 matches against Manchester City across all competitions. Their last win over the Cityzens came all the way back in 1989 in a League Division Two encounter.

Manchester City beat Watford 4-0 in their last trip to Vicarage Road in the 2019-20 season. They also beat them 8-0 at home at the Etihad in the first half of the season.

Manchester City haven't lost any of their last 10 games played in the month of December across all competitions.

Watford vs Manchester City Prediction

Emmanuel Dennis with his sixth Premier League goal of the season...

Watford have shown a lot of resolve in recent weeks. They produced a solid performance against Manchester United and did a good job against Chelsea as well.

However, Manchester City are a much superior side and Watford's lack of defensive discipline will cost them dearly here. Manchester City are also in great form on the road and are likely to come away with all three points here.

Prediction: Watford 1-3 Manchester City

Watford vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 3.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

