Swansea City vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Swansea City and Sheffield United go head-to-head in round two of the new Championship season on Saturday. Both sides endured losing starts to their league campaigns.

Alan Sheehan's Swansea returned empty-handed from their visit to Middlesbrough last weekend, failing to respond to Dael Fry's 51st-minute strike. The result keeps them just above the relegation zone, in 21st place, with zero points.

The Swans, though, redeemed themselves in midweek in their EFL Cup opener, beating 10-man Crawley Town 3-1 at home. Trailing 2-0, Crawley pulled one back 15 minutes from time, but Gavan Holohan's 83rd-minute dismissal put paid to their comeback hopes as the Swans made their numerical advantage count deep in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Ruben Selles' Sheffield have had a slow start to the season, falling 4-1 at home to Bristol City in their Championship opener. Tyrese Campbell's 14th-minute equaliser put the hosts on level terms, but Bristol scored thrice without reply sunk the Blades to the bottom of the standings.

Sheffield's woes continued in their EFL Cup opener, as they lost 2-1 at Birmingham City. Gustavo Harmer's 72nd-minute strike put them on level terms before Jay Stansfield's 87th-minute winner for the hosts put Sheffield out of the competition.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction and betting tips for the Swansea-Sheffield Championship contest at the Swansea.com Stadium:

Swansea City vs Sheffield United head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 48 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead Swansea 24-13, including a 2-1 away win in the Championship in their last clash in January.

The Blades are unbeaten in six games - all in the Championship - against the Swans, winning the last five.

Swansea are unbeaten in five home games across competitions, winning four, including one this season.

Sheffield have won twice in their last six road outings across competitions, losing four.

Form guide (last five games across comeptitions, most recent result first): Swansea: W-L-D-L-W; Sheffield: L-L-L-W-W

Swansea City vs Sheffield United prediction

Sheffield haven't had the start to the season they would have hoped for after coming within minutes of Premier League promotion in the play-off final.

However, the Blades have had the Swans' number in head-to-head meetings, especially recently. Sheehan's side will have their task cut out to avoid back-to-back Championship losses at the start of the season for the first time since 2014, as they lost their last five league meetings with Sheffield, including the last two at home.

Not withstanding their poor start to the season, Sheffield should take a narrow win to get their campaign up and running.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Sheffield United

Swansea vs Sheffield United betting tips

Tip-1: Sheffield to win

Tip-2: Swansea to score: Yes (The Swans haven't scored in two of their last 10 competitive games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Three of their last five meetings have had at least two goals.)

