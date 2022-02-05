“We are employees. The club decides” – Dani Alves reacts to Barcelona omitting him from Europa League squad

Barcelona defender Dani Alves has reacted to being dropped from the club's Europa League squad.

The Brazilian, who made a sensational return to the Camp Nou last month, won't play a part in European competitions for the club this season.

As per UEFA's rules, only three new players can be registered by a club mid-season and Barcelona have signed four during the window.

Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were also signed during a busy winter transfer period.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz Dani Alves accepted Xavi's decision of leaving him out of the squad for the Europa League but he did not take it well.



• Although the player is very grateful to the club for giving him the opportunities.

#FCB



Via (🟢): Dani Alves accepted Xavi's decision of leaving him out of the squad for the Europa League but he did not take it well.• Although the player is very grateful to the club for giving him the opportunities.Via (🟢): @ferrancorreas [sport] ❗Dani Alves accepted Xavi's decision of leaving him out of the squad for the Europa League but he did not take it well.• Although the player is very grateful to the club for giving him the opportunities.#FCB 🇧🇷Via (🟢): @ferrancorreas [sport]

However, considering the fact that the other new players are all much younger than Alves who's 38 meaning he won't play every game, he was an easy choice for the axe.

Speaking to the press ahead of their league clash with Atletico Madrid, he said:

"We are employees. The club decides. If helping the club means staying out of the Europa League, I'll do it. I would have liked to be on the Squad List, but unfortunately we were four players for three spots. I'm not going to get bad vibes. I will keep trying to help."

This has sparked rumors that he's upset with head coach and former team-mate Xavi, as Alves will now only play in La Liga, denying him the chance to play in his first-ever Europa League.

Europa League exclusion could be a boon for Barcelona stalwart

The right-back first arrived at Barcelona in 2008 from domestic rivals Sevilla for £23 million, making him one of the most expensive defenders at the time.

Over the next eight years, the Brazilian remained a big part of the club, playing an integral role in 23 trophy wins, including six La Liga and three Champions League trophies.

He made 391 appearances in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and making 101 assists.

433 @433 THAT assist from Dani Alves THAT assist from Dani Alves 😨🇧🇷 https://t.co/wzAogHWphj

Following brief spells at Juventus, PSG and back home in Sao Paolo, Alves returned to Barcelona with his agreement being announced at the end of November last year, more than five years after he departed on a free transfer.

He's already made four appearances in all competitions in his second term, assisting twice.

Also Read Article Continues below

Getting dropped from the Europa League could actually turn out be a boon for the decorated defender.

Edited by S Chowdhury