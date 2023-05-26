Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are two of football's best young superstars right now. The pair have demonstrated incredible talent and look set to enter themselves into the conversation among the game's greatest.

While the Ballon d'Or awards have recently been dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Mbappe and Haaland will look to be the torchbearers for the future. We asked Google's AI Bard who would win the trophy more times between the pair and it surprisingly gave a clear-cut answer.

It said:

"Both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are two of the most exciting young players in the world, and both have a good chance of winning the Ballon d'Or in the future. However, I believe that Kylian Mbappe has a slightly better chance of winning more Ballon d'Ors."

It continued:

"Mbappe has already won the World Cup with France, and he is also a regular goalscorer in Ligue 1 and the Champions League. He is a very complete player, and he is also very young, so he has plenty of time to improve."

Bard noted:

"Haaland is also a very good player, but he has not yet won any major international trophies. He is also a bit more injury-prone than Mbappe."

"Of course, it is impossible to say for sure who will win more Ballon d'Ors in the future. Both players are still very young, and they have plenty of time to improve. However, I believe that Mbappe has a slightly better chance of winning more Ballon d'Ors."

Stating out it's reasons, the AI said:

"Here are some of the reasons why I believe that Mbappe has a better chance of winning more Ballon d'Ors:

Mbappe has already won the World Cup, which is the biggest trophy in international football. Haaland has not yet won any major international trophies.

Mbappe is a more complete player than Haaland. He is not only a goalscorer, but he is also a good passer and dribbler. Haaland is mainly a goalscorer.

Of course, anything can happen in football, and it is impossible to say for sure who will win more Ballon d'Ors in the future. However, I believe that Mbappe has a slightly better chance of winning more Ballon d'Ors.

Real Madrid to choose between Haaland and Mbappe as successor to Karim Benzema

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe could be on the move in the summer of 2024.

Real Madrid are reportedly poised to make a splash in the summer of 2024 and are set to decide between Manchester City's Erling Haaland and PSG's Kylian Mbappe. According to L'Equipe, Los Blancos are looking for a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema and the two superstars are in consideration.

Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid but eventually snubbed them to stay at France last summer. L'Equipe reports that he is unlikely to extend his deal, making him a free agent next summer.

The Manchester City striker, on the other hand, could cost a massive fee. However, he might be the better option as he is more suited to play centrally unlike the Frenchman.

