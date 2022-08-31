“We assume that he will not only play with us this season, but also next season” – Leipzig chief makes interesting claim about Gvardiol despite mega offer from Chelsea

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff appears unfazed by speculation surrounding Jasko Gvardiol and a move to Chelsea.

The Croatian centre-back is one of the most highly-rated young defenders in world football and has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Gvardiol only signed for the Bundesliga side last year and has since played 51 times for Leipzig after moving from Dinamo Zagreb. The left-footed centre-half still has four years left on his contract and the RB outfit are under no pressure to sell.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Mintzlaff has commented on rumors linking Gvardiol with a move to Chelsea. He stated:

"Josko still has a contract with us until 2026. We assume that he will not only play with us this season, but also next season.”

Gvardiol is also capable of being a left-back if required and has already earned 10 Croatia caps and clearly has a huge future ahead of him.

Chelsea are in need of another centre-back as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have both left the club on free transfers this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly has arrived at Stamford Bridge but Thomas Tuchel's side still appear to be short of a central defender. This is especially if the German wishes to play three at the back.

LDN @LDNFootbalI

• Joško Gvardiol (20)



Chelsea are potentially signing two of the best young CB’s in world football this summer… • Wesley Fofana (21)• Joško Gvardiol (20)Chelsea are potentially signing two of the best young CB’s in world football this summer… • Wesley Fofana (21)• Joško Gvardiol (20)Chelsea are potentially signing two of the best young CB’s in world football this summer… 🌟 https://t.co/QogU8JOJjO

Pundit believes Chelsea defender will improve following Wesley Fofana arrival

After a summer of speculation, the Blues finally appear to be buying Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. The Athletic has claimed that the French centre-back is set to undergo a medical ahead of a £70 million move.

Rob Green has claimed that the defender will free up Reece James to thrive even more under Tuchel. The England defender has often been forced to play at centre-back at times. However, the arrival of the France U21 international should lead to James playing in his preferred right-wing-back spot.

The former West Ham and Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper told BBC Sport (per The Chelsea Chronicle):

“They will get a great player. He immediately ticks the boxes and is also one of the future. Reece James’ quality is on the ball. Fofana ticks a box for the centre-half position but also strengthens elsewhere as James can go forward.”

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh