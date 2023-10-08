"We have no other choice but to leave" - Gerard Pique confirms his Spanish club will leave current stadium and change name because of the government

Gerard Pique, the owner of FC Andorra since 2018, has found himself in an escalating dispute with the Andorran government. The issue centers around FC Andorra's use of the National Stadium. It served as the team's home base, but recent governmental decisions have threatened this, with Pique choosing to pull the club out of Andorra.

As per Football Espana, the club have faced challenges from the Andorran authorities, who have rescinded the team's access to the National Stadium's facilities.

The magnitude of this decision is significant as Pique has claimed that he invested substantially, to the tune of over €4 million, in renovating the stadium to meet La Liga's standards.

Gerard Pique discusses FC Andorra

Despite these hefty investments, the government's stance remains unyielding, pushing the club to the brink of eviction. In a recent statement on platform X, an evidently vexed Pique expressed his disdain for the government's actions. He wrote:

"We have invested more than €4m in adapting the National Stadium so that La Liga lets us play there, and now you throw us out. There is no sports facility in Andorra that is up to standard for next year. Thank you for expelling us from the country."

Gerard Pique added:

“We have no other choice but to leave and change the name of the club. Congratulations, you have left Andorra without professional football.”

With the future of FC Andorra hanging in the balance, it is uncertain where the club will play moving forward.

Gerard Pique and Shakira to sell off Barcelona properties following breakup

Gerard Pique and Shakira, the once-celebrated power couple, are now parting with their cherished properties in Barcelona. A recent report from HOLA Magazine indicates that the former pair are jointly venturing into the sale of several properties from their shared past.

The spotlight falls squarely on their majestic mansion, an architectural marvel encompassing an expansive 3,800 square meters. This residence, which served as their primary abode for many years, boasts lavish amenities including a sprawling swimming pool, an ornate garden, a paddle tennis court, and a state-of-the-art gym.

Alongside this grand residence, several other properties are also reportedly listed for sale. Their love story, which once captured global attention, began in 2011 when they crossed paths during the production of the iconic music video for "Waka Waka".

Their ensuing romance was marked by notable milestones, including the birth of their two children. However, after a decade together, their relationship ended, following Gerard Pique reportedly cheating.