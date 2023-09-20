"We deserved the Europa League like LASK did" - Jurgen Klopp makes honest admission ahead of Liverpool's UEL game

Jurgen Klopp has no qualms about Liverpool missing out on the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Reds finished fifth in the league last season, ensuring direct qualification to the UEFA Europa League. It was the first time they finished outside the top four since Jurgen Klopp's maiden season at the club (2015-16).

Klopp, however, says the Reds deserved the Europa League and will give due respect to UEFA's secondary club competition. He even admitted to not watching matchday one of this season's UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (19 September).

Speaking at his latest pre-match press conference, the German tactician told reporters (h/t @TheAnfieldTalk on X):

"We didn’t watch the Champions League yesterday, and we didn’t miss the melody. We deserved the Europa League like LASK did too. We are ready to go there and play."

The Reds open their Europa League campaign with an away game against Austrian side LASK Linz on Thursday (21 September). LASK finished third in the Austrian Football Bundesliga last season, which earned them a spot in the Europa League playoff round.

They beat Bosnia's HSK Zrinjski Mostar 3-2 to earn a spot in Group E with Liverpool, Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and French outfit Toulouse. The Reds have won the competition three times, albeit not in its current iteration, with their last triumph coming in the 2000-01 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are favorite in Europa League tie against LASK

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are the favorites to beat LASK Linz at the Raiffeisen Arena on Thursday.

This is the first time in history that the two teams will play against each other. The Reds are far superior to their Austrian counterparts when it comes to financial clout, global following and European pedigree.

Football, however, can spring up surprises. The game is never won on paper and Klopp knows Liverpool will have to be at their best to get all three points away from home.

Speaking ahead of the game, the former Borussia Dortmund manager told reporters, via the aforementioned source:

"I know we are favourites, it’s easy to paint the story of the big and small club. But we are here to play football. We are not arrogant, we are ready to compete and win."

Liverpool's last season in the Europa League saw them reach the final of the 2015-16 edition. Despite taking the lead through a brilliant Daniel Sturridge goal, they conceded thrice to Sevilla and lost 3-1.

Since then, they have played in three Champions League finals, winning once.