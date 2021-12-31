“We don’t like it” - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admits Romelu Lukaku’s comments are ‘not helpful’ 

Chelsea take on Liverpool in a marquee Premier League clash this weekend. Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Thomas Tuchel had to expectedly field questions about Romelu Lukaku's explosive recent interview with Sky Sports.

Lukaku said in the interview that he was not happy with the situation at Chelsea. When asked about his reaction to the Belgian striker's comments, Tuchel said:

"We don't like it of course. It brings noise that we don't need and it's not helpful. We don't want to make more out of it than it actually is. It is easy to take lines out of context, shorten lines, make headlines and then realise later that it is not so bad.

"If you are such a big player like Romelu, it is always in the public. He should know what kind of value he has when he speaks out with messages like this. Everything is easier when we win.

Romelu Lukaku, in the interview, also spoke about his intention to return to Inter. When asked if Lukaku could possibly move back to the Serie A giants, a spiky Tuchel said:

"Like I said, this is what you read into it. It is very easy, in general, to take lines out of context and make headlines to get the focus. I totally understand the process and that is why it is a lot of noise, not a little noise.

"But still, we are not here to read the headlines. We can take the time to try and understand what is going on because it does not reflect the daily work, attitude and behaviour which Romelu shows here at Cobham."

Chelsea will be hoping for a good performance from Romelu Lukaku against Liverpool

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

After struggling with form and fitness over the last 3 months, Lukaku seems to be getting back to his best for Chelsea. The Belgian attacker has now scored in each of his last 2 Premier League games and Thomas Tuchel will be hoping for a good performance from his striker against Liverpool.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"No. No need to look ahead. We can try to find players who are ready to play. We have no more wing-backs, everybody injured. Players coming back from Covid and playing, playing, playing."



[via Thomas Tuchel when asked about #Chelsea vs Liverpool:"No. No need to look ahead. We can try to find players who are ready to play. We have no more wing-backs, everybody injured. Players coming back from Covid and playing, playing, playing."[via @primevideosport Thomas Tuchel when asked about #Chelsea vs Liverpool:"No. No need to look ahead. We can try to find players who are ready to play. We have no more wing-backs, everybody injured. Players coming back from Covid and playing, playing, playing."[via @primevideosport]

Both Liverpool and Chelsea know they cannot afford to drop any more points in the title race. Manchester City are looking invincible and the Premier League title challenge could end for whichever team loses at Stamford Bridge on January 2nd.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Paul Merson's predictions for Chelsea vs Liverpool, Arsenal vs Manchester City and other Premier League GW21 fixtures

Edited by Ashwin