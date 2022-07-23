“We have everything, what more can we ask for?” – Atletico Madrid president breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumors

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has obliquely played down talks of a move for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, as per Goal.

The Atletico president was part of a team dinner at the Jose María de Segovia restaurant in Madrid, where he is quoted as saying:

"You have to ask me more difficult questions. To easy questions, simple answers. It is considered answered."

Cerezo didn't directly disregard potentially targeting Ronaldo, 37, but made enough hints that the legendary forward won't be pursued, adding:

"We are here for dinner, an early season dinner, with a wonderful squad, sensational players and a fantastic manager. We have everything, what more can we ask for?"

Speculation over Ronaldo's future continues to swirl following the Portuguese star's desire to leave Manchester United this summer.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League, a tournament Atletico will be contending in.

However, the Rojiblancos do not currently have the finances to match Ronaldo's wages as they need to fulfill the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations set by La Liga.

If Atleti do pursue the former Real Madrid star, they will need to either sell players or generate more income from an alternative revenue source.

Ronaldo was in fine form for the Red Devils last season, scoring 24 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Despite evidently still possessing top goalscoring quality, it seems that no side is considering taking on the Portuguese star due to finances.

What now for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo?

Question marks remain over the legendary forward

It's quite surprising that one of the greatest footballers of all time is having such a difficult time finding a club that will take him on.

It's even got to the point where Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly willing to take a 30% pay-cut to force a move to a top UEFA Champions League side.

The teams that have been linked with Ronaldo include Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

But as of yet, none of those sides seem to want to take the Portuguese star out of Old Trafford.

SPORTbible @sportbible Luis Figo: "Some players need others to become great. Cristiano Ronaldo just needs a ball." Luis Figo: "Some players need others to become great. Cristiano Ronaldo just needs a ball." https://t.co/GpO4Uwo0q9

If the 37-year-old remains at United, will his place in Erik ten Hag's side be under threat?

Anthony Martial has filled in for the Portuguese star during pre-season and has impressed alongside Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

The trio are playing the style of football that Ten Hag has looked to implement at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Cristiano Ronaldo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far