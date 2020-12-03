'We have to do it!': PSG star Neymar wants to reunite with Lionel Messi next season

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has stated that he wants to play alongside former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi next season.

Messi's contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season, which means he will become a free agent.

PSG are said to be one of the clubs monitoring Messi's contract situation and are hoping that Neymar can persuade the Argentine to join the reigning French champions.

Neymar and Messi played together at Barcelona for four seasons, during which the club won two La Ligas, two Copa del Rey titles, and a Champions League trophy.

The Brazilian then made the shock move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, when the French club triggered his €222 million release clause, making him the most expensive player in the world.

Neymar has enjoyed much domestic success at PSG but has not been able to replicate that success in Europe. The 28-year-old has also been linked with a return to Barcelona in recent years.

Neymar is anticipating the uniting if him and Lionel messi. He said:



"What I want the most is to play with Messi again.I want to go back to enjoy with him again on the field. Surely next year we have to do it."

Messi's future with Barcelona is in major doubt after a tumultuous summer which saw him request a move away from the club. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner grew frustrated with the club's hierarchy and was desperate to leave, with Manchester City reportedly interested in signing him.

Lionel Messi's €700 million release clause prevented him from leaving Barcelona but with the 33-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of the season, he will finally be able to leave the club and join any team of his choosing.

Though it is not clear where a potential reunion would take place, Neymar has insisted that he wants to play alongside Lionel Messi again after PSG's impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Neymar told ESPN:

"What I want the most is to enjoy playing with him [Messi] again."

When asked where the reunion would occur, Neymar said with a laugh:

"He can play in my role it wouldn't be a problem with me! For sure, next year we have to do it."

Neymar led PSG to an emphatic victory against Manchester United on Wednesday night, scoring two goals. The victory has taken them to the top of Group H in the Champions League.

PSG are currently level on points with Manchester United and RB Leipzig but need only a draw against Istanbul Basaksehir next week to seal qualification into the knockout rounds of the Champions League.