"We are in a key week in the season" - Frenkie de Jong says Barcelona's 3-1 win against Valencia was 'very important'

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is happy with his side's 3-1 victory over Valencia in La Liga. The Dutchman praised the team's fighting spirit as they came from behind to secure a vital win on home turf.

He said in a post-match interview:

"Winning was very important, we are in a key week in the season. We have started the week well, scoring points, and we must continue to add confidence. It is very important for the team.

"It's always a shame when you get scored so early, but we have reacted very well. I think we played with a lot of intensity today. The attitude has been very good."

Frenkie de Jong also showered praise on Barcelona's new #10 Ansu Fati, who put up a decisive performance to help the Blaugrana secure a vital victory.

He said:

"Ansu is very important with his speed and depth. He has one against one and also has a goal. We are very happy to have him and that he is back."

OptaJose @OptaJose 5 - In just 45 minutes, Frenkie de Jong 🇳🇱 was directly involved in five shots (two attempted and three key passes), equalling his best record in a #UCL match (five, two and three with Ajax also against Benfica in October 2018). Lighthouse. 5 - In just 45 minutes, Frenkie de Jong 🇳🇱 was directly involved in five shots (two attempted and three key passes), equalling his best record in a #UCL match (five, two and three with Ajax also against Benfica in October 2018). Lighthouse. https://t.co/hvNqT89MAi

Barcelona were given a wake-up call early in the game as Jose Gaya put Valencia ahead with a powerful effort in the fifth minute. The Blaugrana had Ansu Fati to thank as he stepped up to equalize with a long-range effort just eight minutes later.

The attacker also won a penalty that Memphis Depay converted to give Barcelona the lead in the 41st minute before Philippe Coutinho struck to make it 3-1 in the 85th minute.

Frenkie de Jong continues to shine for Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong has been reliable presense for Barcelona this season

Frenkie de Jong put in another inspiring performance as Barcelona registered a much-needed win on Sunday. The Dutchman was sharp and lively as he controlled proceedings from the midfield.

Also Read

He's been one of the top performers in the squad this season, having made seven appearances for the Catalan giants across all competitions and contributing two assists. Ronald Koeman will be hoping he maintains his fine form as they approach an important phase of the season.

Barcelona will now take on Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League on Wednesday before locking horns with Real Madrid in El Clasico at the weekend.

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava