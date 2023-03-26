“We often joke about Arsenal, Chelsea and what colour is London” – Chelsea man opens up on conversation with Gunners star

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk recently gave an insight into his relationship with Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko. The pair are teammates in the Ukrainian national team and are preparing to face England in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying clash on March 29.

Mudryk was heavily linked with a move to the Gunners in the summer. The attacker, though, ended up joining the Blues in a deal worth of £88.5 million. Mudryk teased the Gunners' fans several times on social media about his desire to join the north Londoners.

However, it seems like west London will be his home for the foreseeable future. Speaking about his relationship with international teammate and Gunners star Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mudryk recently told Sky Sports (via Sport BIBLE):

"He helped me a lot. I like him so much. We often joke about Arsenal, Chelsea and what colour is London. But I like this guy, he's very funny, very kind guy. We spend some time with him and always in positive vibes."

Zinchenko also shared the private conversations he has recently had with Mudryk. The former Manchester City full-back told the Daily Mail:

"I told him: 'It's gone already, it doesn't matter what you wanted, what the other guys wanted'. Now you're a Chelsea player, you signed a long-term contract and you have only one option, only one way: direct and forward."

Zinchenko further added:

"Unfortunately he didn't become an Arsenal player – as I wanted personally! - but it's life."

Chelsea and Arsenal have been polar opposites in the Premier League this season

Ahead of the start of the season, the Blues were considered serious title challengers. The Gunners, meanwhile, were barely given a chance to make the top four.

Mikel Arteta's side have, however, surprised all the doubters. They are atop the Premier League table with 69 points from 28 matches and hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, having played one game more.

The Blues, meanwhile, are languishing in tenth spot in the league table. Graham Potter's side have amassed only 38 points from 27 games. The west Londoners, though, are in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and will play Real Madrid next.

Poll : 0 votes