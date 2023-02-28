"We’re just a pale shadow of what we were" - Liverpool legend claims ‘laughing stock’ Reds have become ‘the new Manchester United’

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has laid into his former club for their poor form this season and compared them to Manchester United. The Irishman believes the Red Devils have had a great turnaround in form this season, while the Merseyside outfit have gone the other way.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



“I hope better times are coming again, that’s what we are working for”. Virgil van Dijk confirms Klopp will stay at Liverpool: “Of course, Klopp is the boss and that doesn’t change. I‘m very happy with him, he’s very happy at Liverpool”, tells SkyDE @Plettigoal “I hope better times are coming again, that’s what we are working for”. Virgil van Dijk confirms Klopp will stay at Liverpool: “Of course, Klopp is the boss and that doesn’t change. I‘m very happy with him, he’s very happy at Liverpool”, tells SkyDE @Plettigoal 🔴 #LFC“I hope better times are coming again, that’s what we are working for”. https://t.co/rOO9BQcibK

He wrote in his column for the Liverpool Echo:

“Manchester United haven’t been anywhere near us for the last six years and have been nothing short of a laughing stock. The problem is we have become the new Man United: they have turned things around and we’re the ones who find ourselves in a horrible situation."

Aldridge added:

“The appointment of Erik ten Hag certainly seems to have galvanised United, who ended their six-year wait for a trophy on Sunday afternoon. At the start of the season, it felt like Ten Hag had a huge job on his hands but he has got a tune out of the players far sooner than many anticipated."

He continued:

“It just goes to show how quickly things can change in football, for better or worse. Liverpool were on top of the world this time last year, and now look at us. How we have gone from challenging for four trophies to competing for nothing the following season is an absolute mystery."

Aldridge further went on to say:

“It’s just ridiculous a team as good as this Liverpool side finds itself in this position. It simply doesn’t add up. Have they all lost belief in themselves and their team-mates? We’re just a pale shadow of what we were this time last year and no one can put their finger on it. If they could, we would have been able to turn it around by now."

Liverpool were on the cusp of winning a historic quadruple last season after beating Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals. However, they lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final and finished one point behind English champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Reds are now seventh in the standings and nine points adrift of the top four.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are having a stellar campaign under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils are third in the league table. They recently won the Carbao Cup after beating Newcastle United in the final, ending their six-year wait for a trophy.

"We let ourselves down so badly" - Aldridge says Liverpool vs Manchester United was 'one of the hardest games' he's ever watched

Although Manchester United are in great form now, they did start the current campaign in a rather disappointing manner. Ten Hag was appointed in the summer, but suffered back-to-back defeats in his first two games managing the Red Devils.

Football Daily @footballdaily



[via Liverpool and Manchester United’s owners misread the market following the sale of Chelsea.[via @MelissaReddy_ Liverpool and Manchester United’s owners misread the market following the sale of Chelsea.💰[via @MelissaReddy_] https://t.co/TFVcsdx6k4

Liverpool then faced a Manchester United team that had endured two consecutive losses under a new manager. However, the Reds were unable to grab any points as they lost 2-1 on 23 August.

Reflecting on the defeat, Aldridge wrote:

“Our meeting with Manchester United at the start of the season was one of the hardest games I’ve watched this season, we let ourselves down so badly in that game. They were coming into that fixture on the back of defeats to Brighton and Brentford and were there for the taking. United took a lot from that game – it gave them something to build on and confidence they could compete with the top sides this season."

Liverpool and Manchester United will lock horns in the reverse fixture on Sunday (5 March).

Poll : 0 votes