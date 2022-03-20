"We have to stay professional and respect ourselves" - Kylian Mbappe breaks silence after PSG's 3-0 loss to Monaco

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has urged his side to remain professional in the wake of their disappointing 3-0 loss to AS Monaco in Ligue 1.

The Parisians were soundly beaten by Les Monegasques at the Stade Louis II on Sunday (March 20) as a brace from Wissam Ben Yedder coupled with a goal from Kevin Volland dealt them a huge defeat.

It was their third consecutive away defeat in the league and fourth in all competitions, having also lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League last week.

With two cup exits this calendar year, the French top-flight is their only remaining hope of winning silverware now.

And while they could still lead the table by 12 points if Marseille win against OGC Nice later today, a series of disappointing results lately has upset the atmosphere at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to Amazon Prime following another humbling at the hands of his former club, Mbappe admitted they were deserved winners of the day, saying:

“We lost, we played against a great team that’s challenging for Europe. They had desire, they stuck to their game plan. I hope they get Europe. They deserved to win today.”

Monaco, despite having less possession, completing fewer passes and firing more shots on target, kept their mighty visitors at bay while also being clinical with their own chances.

Languishing down in seventh place, the Monegasques had the odds firmly stacked against them, but secured a memorable result regardless.

PSG remain firmly on course to win the French league thanks to their huge advantage, and Mbappe insists their focus is just on wrapping up their 10th top-flight crown.

“The objective is to go and get that 10th league title. The rest matters little. We could win 8-0 or 9-0 and people will still be thinking of the Champions League. We have to stay professional and respect ourselves," said the Frenchman.

"We have to respect the supporters who back us, the people, our families. We’re going to get that 10th league title. We have to respect ourselves if we place a minimum of value on what we do. It was an off day and congratulations to Monaco," he added.

PSG will be desperate to wrap up Ligue 1

With the Champions League and Coupe de France now out of reach, PSG are only active in Ligue 1 at the moment and will be desperate to wrap it up as soon as possible.

Even if their lead at the top of the league table is cut to 12 points, PSG can clinch the title on matchday 34 or earlier should they keep winning hereon.

They have an easy upcoming home stretch of the campaign, with only the Le Classique against Marseille next month being a potential banana skin.

