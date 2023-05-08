"We've got to believe in ourselves" - Phil Foden rates Manchester City's chances of reaching UCL final ahead semifinal against Real Madrid

Phil Foden is confident of Manchester City's chances of reaching the UEFA Champions League final this year.

Manchester City, who are currently on top of the Premier League table, are in contention to win their maiden Champions League title this season. They face Real Madrid in the semifinals, with the first leg set for Tuesday, May 9, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

City faced a semifinal exit in the competition at the hands of Los Blancos last year. Despite winning the first leg at the Etihad, they collapsed late in Spain to allow Real Madrid to complete a comeback and make it into the final. Carlo Ancelotti's side went on to beat Liverpool 1-0 to clinch a record-extending 14th title.

Ahead of the clash with the La Liga giants, Foden has stated that the confidence and belief in the Cityzens' squad were high despite the events of last year. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I think [our chances are] strong, we've got to be positive. We've got to believe in ourselves. We've obviously reached the final before, so we've proven that we can get to them stages and hopefully we can just keep going in the right direction.”

He added:

“Even though we lost, I love (Real) Madrid away. The atmosphere and to play in a special stadium like that. I enjoyed every moment and obviously the game didn't go how we wanted it to. But just the experience of playing in that stadium was so good.”

Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne also acknowledged the importance of the match against Real Madrid. However, he then stated that the team will prepare as usual without getting overawed by the occasion. He opined:

“We know the importance of some games can feel bigger than others, but the preparation always remains the same.”

City will enter this match on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 league win over Leeds United. Meanwhile, Los Blancos' last match saw them defeat Osasuna 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final.

"Don't think much on the future" - Rodri calls for focus ahead of Manchester City's clash with Real Madrid

Midfielder Rodri also echoed his Manchester City teammate Phil Foden's sentiments. The Spaniard stated that he was personally motivated to help his team beat Real Madrid as he yearns to take part in the UEFA Champions League final.

Despite being a part of the team when City faced Chelsea in the 2021 final, he found himself benched for the match, which his side lost 1-0. Rodri said:

"It's always open. I mean, chances are always there. We have to focus on ourselves, go step-by-step, don't think much on the future. But of course we need to perform well if we want to achieve (win) the Champions League."

He added:

"Of course [the dream] has to be a final of the Champions League. We had the chance to play one final, not myself, because I didn't play by the team, but I hope we have another chance in the future."

The second leg of the Champions League tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid will take place at the Etihad on May 17.

