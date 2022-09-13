“We weren’t sure Thomas saw our vision the same way we saw it” - Chelsea owner Todd Boehly breaks silence after sacking Tuchel 

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has broken his silence over the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues' parted ways with the Champions League-winning manager last week following the Blues' 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Graham Potter was quickly appointed as the German's replacement but the axing of Tuchel caused plenty of stir among fans.

Todd Boehly, who took over the club just a few months ago from Roman Abramovich, has been severely criticized for his decision.

The US billionaire has finally broken his silence after he made the decision to sack Tuchel and appoint Potter.

Boehly has hailed Tuchel as a great manager but insisted that the club wanted a manager who would collaborate with the hierarchy.

The Chelsea owner has insisted that Tuchel and the owners did not share the same vision, which is why he was let go. Boehly said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“Tuchel is extremely talented and had great success, our vision for the club was finding a manager that wanted to collaborate with us.”

“But we weren’t sure Thomas saw our vision the same way we saw it, we didn’t have a shared vision.”

Newly-appointed Chelsea manager Potter will be in charge of the Blues for the first time on Wednesday.

The West London club will take on Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge in their second group stage game in the Champions League.

Matthias Jaissle's side earned a crucial 1-1 draw against Serie A holders AC Milan in their first hroup stage game of the campaign.

Chelsea's shock loss to Dinamo Zagreb, coupled with a stalemate between AC Milan and Red Bull Salzburg, have made the equation in Group E quite interesting.

The Blues are bottom of the table right now and will be in need of a win on Wednesday to ease some pressure off their shoulders.

Thomas Tuchel has also opened up after his dismissal at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has also opened up on his disappointment after being sacked by Chelsea.

The German took to Twitter where he admitted that he was devastated to leave the club, where he felt like home.

The former PSG manager was in charge at Stamford Bridge for exactly 100 games and won 60 of them, drawing 18 and losing 22.

The Blues picked up their second Champions League triumph under him as well as the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The West London club also made it to two FA Cup finals and one League Cup final under the German but lost on all three occasions.

